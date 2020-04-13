Sveta Bilyalova Wows Fans With Egg-Covered Bikini For Easter

Sveta Bilyalova got a little creative when she wished her 6.2 million Instagram followers a belated Easter on Monday. The model wore a bikini that was made from brown eggs on top of a nude bikini for a unique twist that was sure to capture attention.

.

Sveta did not mention where or when the photo was taken, but she appeared to be indoors. She also did not explain how the eggs were connected to her bikini, but it appeared that they were attached with either glue or tape. However she managed to get them to stick to the front of her bathing suit, it was a clever way to wish her fans a happy Easter without wearing a pair of bunny ears.

While not much of her swimsuit would be seen, it appeared to be a string bikini. Even with a couple of a dozen eggs attached hanging from the swimsuit, her incredible figure and smooth bronze skin were still the focal point of the snap.

The photo featured Sveta facing the camera as she sat on the edge of a white chair with her legs slightly parted. She rested one forearm on the arm of the chair while holding her hair back with her other hand. Her voluptuous chest and chiseled abs were hard to miss as she struck a pose. Her bare hips were also prominent in the picture.

Sveta wore a full application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow and contoured cheeks. She also wore a pink shade of lipstick.

Sveta kept the caption simple, wishing her followers a happy holiday with a chick emoji.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 65,000 followers hitting the like button within 45 minute of her sharing it. In addition, more than 600 fans left comments about her one-of-a-kind swimsuit.

Some of her admirers credited her on her creativity.

“Only you could possibly make wearing eggs as a bikini sexy but also absolutely hilarious,” one Instagram user said.

“Wow you look EGGcellent! lol,” quipped a second fan.

“My goodness sweetheart, you have never looked better. You were the first knockout I followed on IG and you are still dynamite,” gushed a third follower.

“At last a Creative Happy Easter!!!” a fourth fan wrote.

Sveta likes to showcase her fabulous physique in a variety of skimpy outfits. Not too long ago, she put her curves on display in a silver metallic thong swimsuit while she spent some time by the pool.