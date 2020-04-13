Arianny Celeste Rocks Daisy Dukes In Sexy Festival-Inspired Instagram Video

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a sizzling video with some festival-inspired looks. The video had a romantic, bohemian vibe, and the revealing looks showcased Arianny’s incredible body to perfection.

She made sure to tag all the creatives behind the project in the caption of the post, and even tagged the singer behind the song that was playing in the clip. The short video project was called “Hidden Paradise,” and the title was displayed right at the beginning of the video.

The footage was filmed outdoors in a stunning natural setting filled with lush green trees. Arianny started off wearing a white string bikini top that left little to the imagination. The top featured triangular cups with ruffled details, and plenty of cleavage was on display in the look. Arianny had a sheer white cover-up over top of the bikini at first, but she quickly shrugged out of the garment in order to showcase her curves more fully.

She paired the bikini top with some tiny Daisy Dukes that showcased her toned thighs and stomach. Arianny also accessorized with a unique red choker necklace look that had some major festival vibes. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in tousled waves for a sexy and effortless look.

At one point in the video, Arianny had an outfit change and rocked another look that likewise had a definite bohemian vibe.

Arianny kept her tiny Daisy Dukes on, showing off her sculpted legs to perfection. She swapped out the white bikini top for a black crop top that had a cold shoulder style and long sleeves. Though the crop top covered up her arms, her toned stomach was still on display, and the look also had a low-cut neckline that showcased some major cleavage.

Arianny added more festival vibes with her accessories. She had on a pair of sunglasses, and also drew more attention to her cleavage with a delicate necklace that draped all the way down her chest. She placed a headband atop her brunette locks, and at one point in the video even carried a large feather as a prop.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot video update, and the post racked up over 19,000 views within 11 hours. It also received 103 comments from her eager fans.

“Straight fire,” one fan said simply.

“This is beautiful, love!” another follower commented.

“Wow so stunning in that clip!” one fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Made my day,” another fan said.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny gave her fans a peek into her Easter brunch, which featured take-out food from a California spot. She wore a colorful swimsuit that showcased her cleavage as she enjoyed coffee, croissants and breakfast burritos.