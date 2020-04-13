Polina Malinovskaya Sizzles In A Bold Burnt Orange Swimsuit For Poolside Shoot

Polina Malinovskaya gave her 1.3 million Instagram fans a lot to talk about today as she rocked a burnt orange swimsuit that fit her flawless figure like a glove. The Monday, April 13 post was the perfect way to kick off the week.

The blond bombshell was seen posing outside in a stunning backyard that was surrounded by a white wall and decorated with dark outdoor furniture and yellow sun umbrellas. Several tall palm trees, a large pool, and a wooden deck completed the scenery, while Polina posed front and center. She did not include a geotag, though she looked to be somewhere warm and inviting.

In the caption of her post, she displayed her sarcastic personality, making a note to her “future husband” that she doesn’t plan to be an ex-wife, only a widow, adding a broken heart emoji to the end of her words. She tagged her photographer Clint as well, someone who has snapped a lot of pictures of the hottie for her sexy feed.

Polina stood in the middle of the shot, directing a sultry stare into the camera. She stunned in a bold one-piece that left little to the imagination thanks to a plunging neckline. The model playfully unstrapped the right side of her suit, covering her chest with only her hand while flaunting plenty of cleavage. The other thin strap was secured over the model’s shoulder, drawing attention to her glowing arms.

The suit’s middle was fitted and did nothing but favors for her tiny waist. The bottoms boasted a generously high cut that gave fans a great view of her trim lower half. The model, who recently snapped a sizzling selfie, wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle, with the majority of her tresses falling down her back.

For the poolside look, the Russian cutie added a small amount of glam to make her features pop, including defined brows, eyeliner, and a dab of blush. The photo has already attracted a ton of attention on social media, earning over 197,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments in just shy of five hours.

“What an amazing & gorgeous woman are you!!” one fan raved, adding a set of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Polina, you are such a beautiful lady,” a second social media user complimented.

“Stunning Polina, you will find someone who will value you,” another admirer added, along with a few flame and heart emoji.

Her fan base proved to be universal, with people of various nationalities commenting on the sizzling snap.