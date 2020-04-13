‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder & Katie Maloney Post Adorable Easter Throwbacks

The Bravo besties share their flashback Easter pics.

Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz gave fans a treat for Easter. The Bravo beauties shared too cute throwbacks from their childhood Easter celebrations, and fans went wild for their blast-from-the-past pics.

Brittany, 31, shared a photo from the 1990s that showed her wearing a frilly blue and white dress with a tulle bottom. The future SURver has a matching bow in her hair and is wearing lace-trimmed white socks and white patent leather Mary Janes as she sits on a chair with a candy-filled Easter basket and fluffy pink bunny in the sweet Instagram share.

In comments to the post, fans reacted to Brittany’s adorable childhood pic that has her looking like a mini Southern belle. Brittany’s mom, Sherri Cartwright wrote, “Momma always had you dressed up.”

Veteran Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder also shared a retro Easter pic, but her look was more conservative than Brittany’s frilly glamour girl outfit.

Stassi, who plans to tie the knot with fiance Beau Clark in Italy this October, is wearing a high, a high-collared long dress with puffy sleeves in her childhood pic. The Next Level Basic author’s hair is pulled up into an updo with tendrils handing down, while her mom, Dayna Schroeder is in full glam mode with a strapless dress and stylish black hat as the two pose in an outdoor setting in the early 1990s.

In the caption to the pic, Stassi, now 31, poked fun at her “Little Women” look and fans agreed she looked like a child from the mid-1800s.

“Dayna killing it, you look like you’re on the Oregon Trail,” one commenter wrote to Stassi.

“I was going to say you look like you are from Little House on the Prairie lol,” another wrote.

And Katie Maloney also shared a sweet snap that shows her posing with one of her brothers back in the day. The future wife of Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is wearing a white lace Easter dress, tights, and matching bonnet. Katie is holding a giant pink plastic filled with a toy boat and other treats and her big brother carries a coordinating green plastic basket.

In comments to the photo, fans noted how much Katie and her brother look alike. Others couldn’t believe how light the 33-year-old Bravo star’s hair was when she was younger.

Vanderpump Rules fans know that the cast members of the Bravo reality show have been in quarantine mode for weeks due to the worldwide health pandemic. The flashback photos were a welcome treat for fans of their social media pages.