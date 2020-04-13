Joselyn Cano Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bodysuit

Joselyn Cano tantalized her 11.5 million Instagram followers with a brand-new post earlier today. In the latest update, the 29-year-old decided to dress-up in a skintight animal-print bodysuit that flaunted all of her curves.

The model sported a long sleeve, leopard-print bodysuit, which featured a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The garment was made of sheer material. However, her voluptuous chest and her privates were not visible underneath the piece. It may be because of the lighting of the place. A Gucci belt adorned her slim waist, highlighting her hourglass figure, and completed her ensemble with a pair of bright blue pumps.

Joselyn was seen indoors, inside a dim room. The room, which had a rustic design, looked like a powder room with cushioned wooden chairs and lit candles. A blond woman was seen behind her as she filmed, though she didn’t mention who it was. In the brand-new video, she stood in front of a mirror, holding her phone as she recorded the clip. She showed off her outfit and sexy figure in several poses. She also recorded using the front camera with her back to the mirror. The pose displayed her perky booty — which delighted some of her social media fans.

Joselyn kept her long, brunette hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands, hanging over her shoulder and back. Although the video was not well-lit, some of her makeup application was visible, such as her well-defined brows, thick application of mascara, and light pink color on her lips. As for her accessories, she sported a watch and a long gold necklace, hanging down her chest, grazing her décolletage.

Usually, Joselyn tags most of her outfit sponsors, but this time, she didn’t share any information about her outfit. She also didn’t reveal the exact location of where the video was taken.

The newest Instagram upload has been viewed more than 146,000 likes and received over 1,300 comments within 13 hours of going live on her account. Many of her followers and fellow models dropped gushing messages in the comments section. Other fans weren’t so chatty and decided to express their admiration through emoji.

“You are so beautiful, and your body looks so perfect. How do you maintain it? The quarantine period makes it hard to focus on being healthy,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Your chest! I also miss eating out, but this pandemic makes it impossible to go out. I love your bodysuit! Though, it may not look good on me as it does with you,” wrote another admirer.

“Wow! What a suit!!! What a BODY!!!” said the third user.