Carrie Underwood Sticks Her Tongue Out In Skintight Leggings

Carrie had a cheeky new photo for her followers as she headed outdoors.

Carrie Underwood stuck her tongue out to the world over the weekend as she got in a workout outside. The mom of two pulled the funny face in a new photo that was posted to her Instagram Stories on April 11 as she practiced social distancing while seemingly out on the vast land that surrounds her family home in Tennessee.

The photo, which can be seen via Hollywood Life, showed Carrie as she sported stylish workout gear from her own Dick’s Sporting Goods line, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

Although the country superstar cut a much more casual that fans are probably used to seeing when she hits the stage, she still wowed as she rocked a black t-shirt which appeared to have a floral design across the bottom.

She paired that with bright blue leggings that perfectly showed off her fit and toned legs. The colorful bottoms were skin-tight to show off all her hard work in the gym and the mom of two proudly gave fans a look at her balance as she stood on her right leg with her left lifted up behind her. Carrie wore the colorful bottoms with black sneakers.

She had signature blond hair tied up to make the most of her workout as she appeared to rock two pigtails that were tied behind her ears.

The “Drinking Alone” singer kept her makeup a little more simple. She wowed with a matte pink lip and a little brown eyeliner around her eyes.

But it was probably her playful look that really caught fans attention as she widened her eyes to stick her tongue out while placing both of her hands together in front of her.

Carrie — who recently showed off her natural beauty alongside her dog Penny — got her workout on on a large grassy field with trees and the gorgeous blue sky both visible behind her.

In the caption, she referenced the workout technique she’s been showing off to fans over the past few months.

“@Fit52 was tough this AM, but I made it through w/ the help of the pause button!!” she told her 9.6 million followers alongside an emoji that mimicked her expression with its tongue sticking out. She also tagged the official Instagram account of her athleisure line.

Fit52 is a reference to her recently launched fitness app of the same name and her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, which she released last month.

Carrie’s been keeping fans well updated with how she’s been staying fit while remaining at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, she shared a selfie from her home gym as she urged her followers to stay active and not just sit around watching TV.