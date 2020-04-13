Abigail Ratchford Shakes Her Curvy Hips In Skimpy, Striped Bikini On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford showed fans what her hips could do in her latest Instagram post on Monday morning. In a series of several Boomerang GIFs on her feed, the model sported a barely-fitting, blue and white striped bikini as she swayed her hips around in her bedroom. In the caption, Abigail called herself the “Boomerang queen.”

The videos showed Abigail standing beside her cream-colored bed. Her vanity could be seen in the background, as well as a bookshelf and a television. Though a window wasn’t visible, natural light appeared to be shining in on Abigail from behind the camera. The rays highlighted her toned muscles and tanned skin. She danced away in her minuscule swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her body.

Abigail’s look included a demi-cut bikini top with a plunging neckline. The open design did little to contain her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, the fabric rode up a bit as she moved to reveal a fair amount of underboob.

Abigail’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts also put the model’s long, lean legs on full display.

Abigail did not add any accessories to her outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and a brown color on her full lips. Abigail wore her jet-black hair down in luscious curls.

The short videos all showed Abigail wiggling her hips in circular motions for the camera. In some, she playfully pulled at her bikini bottom straps to reveal even more skin. Other clips showed Abigail with her arms against her chest, which further pushed out her cleavage. She stuck her tongue out and flashed a few smiles at the camera.

Abigail’s post garnered more than 80,000 likes just over 1,400 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the babe’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“The most beautiful girl on earth!!!” one fan said with several heart-eye emoji. “By far!!!”

“Awesome pics to get us through the quarantine,” another user added.

“Yeeees shake those hips,” a third follower wrote.

Abigail always knows how to get pulses racing. Earlier this week, she shared yet another Boomerang of herself wearing an incredibly tiny, plunging crop top that exposed some major cleavage, which her followers loved.