Jana Duggar Shows Off Small Waist & Big Smile In Green Dress For Easter Sunday Photo

Jana Duggar showed off her small waist and a big smile in a green print dress for an Easter Sunday photo shared with her 679,000 Instagram followers. The eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar posted the pic alongside a lengthy share of the words to the hymn “He Lives/I Serve a Risen Savior” in honor of the holy day celebrated by Christians around the world.

Jana is seen in the image walking alone in what appears to be a park or perhaps, part of the expansive property the Duggar family owns in Tontitown, Arkansas.

It was not noted if this photo of the Counting On star was taken prior to the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The garment is long-sleeved, the bottoms flaring out into a bell. This design element lent an touch of whimsy to the garment, which also featured a high-neck in keeping with the Duggar family’s modesty rules. Jana’s waist looks tiny as the material gathered with tiny ruffles to accent the area. The dress then billowed into three tiers, each detailed with the same tiny ruching to match the waist. The dress ended just below Jana’s knees.

The reality star paired the garment with chunky-heeled tan, ankle strap shoes.

As for her hair and makeup fashion, Jana wore her hair long and loose. Her tresses were pulled back away from her face and secured at the nape of her neck. Several long pieces of her blondish-brown hair were left to hang and frame her face. The remainder of her hair was pulled towards the front of her body, lying on her shoulders and chest.

Jana’s makeup was kept natural. She generally wears light eyeshadow and black liner applied with a light hand. Light blush and a natural-looking lip finished off her look. The eldest Duggar daughter usually wears a hanging earring in most of her photos, but it was unclear if she was wearing them for this photo as the angle of the photo does not allow her fans to see if she had any jewelry on.

Fans loved the image of Jana’s walk in nature and shared their feelings in the comments section of the share, liking it 59,876 times.

“This song has been in my head all day. One of my favorite hymns!” remarked one follower.

“I love the outfit. Happy Easter!” said a second fan.

“Such a beautiful young lady! Your love for the Lord radiates through you,” stated a third fan.

“Always Such Pure Stunning Beauty. Happy Easter” said a fourth Instagram user.