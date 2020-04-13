Jana Duggar Shows Off Small Waist & Big Smile In Green Dress For Easter Sunday Photo

Jana Duggar showed off her small waist and a big smile in a green print dress for an Easter Sunday photo shared with her 679,000 Instagram followers. The eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar posted the pic alongside a lengthy share of the words to the hymn “He Lives/I Serve a Risen Savior” in honor of the holy day celebrated by Christians around the world.
Jana is seen in the image walking alone in what appears to be a park or perhaps, part of the expansive property the Duggar family owns in Tontitown, Arkansas.
It was not noted if this photo of the Counting On star was taken prior to the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
I serve a risen Saviour, He's in the world today. I know that He is living, whatever men may say. I see His hand of mercy, I hear His voice of cheer. And just the time I need Him He's always near. . In all the world around me I see His loving care. And though my heart grows weary I never will despair. I know that He is leading, through all the stormy blast. The day of His appearing will come at last. . Rejoice, rejoice, O Christian Lift up your voice and sing. Eternal hallelujahs to Jesus Christ, the King. The Hope of all who seek Him, the Help of all who find. None other is so loving, so good and kind. . He lives, He lives, Christ Jesus lives today He walks with me and talks with me Along life's narrow way He lives, He lives, Salvation to impart. You ask me how I know He lives? He lives within my heart.
The garment is long-sleeved, the bottoms flaring out into a bell. This design element lent an touch of whimsy to the garment, which also featured a high-neck in keeping with the Duggar family’s modesty rules. Jana’s waist looks tiny as the material gathered with tiny ruffles to accent the area. The dress then billowed into three tiers, each detailed with the same tiny ruching to match the waist. The dress ended just below Jana’s knees.
The reality star paired the garment with chunky-heeled tan, ankle strap shoes.
View this post on Instagram
Arkansas is an immensely special place to me. It is HOME! So when a tornado hit Jonesboro, Arkansas, last weekend I knew I wanted to volunteer to help those who had lost their homes. My heart goes out to the families, businesses and communities affected by the tornado! But I know from experience that people in Arkansas come together, and I was proud to see so many people there to offer a helping hand! My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Jonesboro!
As for her hair and makeup fashion, Jana wore her hair long and loose. Her tresses were pulled back away from her face and secured at the nape of her neck. Several long pieces of her blondish-brown hair were left to hang and frame her face. The remainder of her hair was pulled towards the front of her body, lying on her shoulders and chest.
Jana’s makeup was kept natural. She generally wears light eyeshadow and black liner applied with a light hand. Light blush and a natural-looking lip finished off her look. The eldest Duggar daughter usually wears a hanging earring in most of her photos, but it was unclear if she was wearing them for this photo as the angle of the photo does not allow her fans to see if she had any jewelry on.
Fans loved the image of Jana’s walk in nature and shared their feelings in the comments section of the share, liking it 59,876 times.
“This song has been in my head all day. One of my favorite hymns!” remarked one follower.
“I love the outfit. Happy Easter!” said a second fan.
“Such a beautiful young lady! Your love for the Lord radiates through you,” stated a third fan.
“Always Such Pure Stunning Beauty. Happy Easter” said a fourth Instagram user.