Adrienne Bailon Displays Decolletage While Modeling Her Jewelry Line In Stunning Black-And-White Photo

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself that saw her modeling her own jewelry line in a black-and-white image.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker wowed in a blazer jacket. It wasn’t clear what color the item of clothing was due to the edit. She displayed her decolletage and wore necklaces that are taken from her jewelry line, xixi, which she credited in the tags. Bailon sported her wavy brunette hair down and opted for a glossy lip.

In the photo, the former 3LW member had a large long leaf covering the majority of her right eye. She was captured fairly close with her lips parted. Bailon looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and boasted her natural good looks in the beauty shot.

In the next slide, she attached a video that consisted of more photos of her in black-and-white wearing the same necklaces. The images were in gold frames and placed on a granite worktop.

In one of the photos, Bailon was photographed from the mouth down. She wore an unbuttoned shirt while sporting another expression with her lips parted.

In another pic, she had her eyes closed while holding a palm leaf in front of her face. The shadows from the leaves reflected on her face and looked very artistic.

For her caption, Bailon explained to fans that she was putting together her glam room. She said she never imagined that she’d love decorating, filming and creating with her husband, Israel Houghton, as much as she does and that the photos are a sneak peek of some black and white prints that she considers some of her favorite glam moments.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 46,000 likes and over 225 comments, proving to be popular 4.9 million followers.

“Glam glam! Ooh la la! Everything looks stunning!” one user wrote.

“Obsessed with your new home and new esthetic! Can’t wait to see when it’s done with renovations!” another devotee shared.

“Sooo beautiful!! Love it!” remarked a third fan.

“Amazing Adrienne! Black-and-white pics just hit different,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her curly hair while being photographed outside in the sun. The Cheetah Girls actress wore a low-cut gray bodysuit with long sleeves and ripped light blue high-waisted jeans. Bailon went barefoot for the occasion and appeared to be living her best life.