‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Laura Gets Blunt With Valentin Over Charlotte

A new sneak peek for the week of April 13 has been released and General Hospital spoilers reveal that Laura is going to try to get through to Valentin. The discussion will be about Charlotte and it looks like Laura’s going to try a new approach to resolve the ongoing custody issues between Valentin and Lulu.

This week, Laura will arrange an opportunity to meet with Valentin and it appears they will sit down together at the Metro Court. Laura will seemingly not mince words during this talk. Laura will tell Valentin that she knows he loves Charlotte. However, Laura will tell him, she doesn’t think he is good for the little girl.

The buzz is that during this discussion, Valentin will be somewhat more willing to talk about possible solutions than is often typical of him. Laura apparently will be a little surprised by Valentin’s openness to negotiate, although it’s not known yet exactly what kind of terms he has in mind.

Unfortunately, the progress that Laura seems on the verge of making may be wiped out fairly quickly. At some point during this discussion, Lulu will arrive at the Metro Court. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Lulu will refuse to talk to Valentin, which could negate all of the progress that Laura initially made in trying to resolve this battle over Charlotte.

It is not known at this point how this custody situation will be resolved. It doesn’t sound as if Charlotte is going to be present for this upcoming round of drama at the Metro Court. However, she has seen plenty of bickering between Valentin and Lulu over the past few months and it is taking a toll on her.

A while back, Charlotte cut up a photo of Sasha in Nina’s office. More recently, she seemingly set up Jax to take a fall at Kelly’s. General Hospital spoilers have teased that she is going to start acting more and more like her father Valentin, who has a long history of vindictive, violent behaviors.

The longer this battle between Lulu and Valentin goes on, and the more contentious it gets, the bigger an impact this will likely take on Charlotte. So far, nobody has really picked up on how she is starting to express this and it seems likely to get much worse as her parents’ distaste for one another escalates.

How will Valentin react to Laura tell him that he’s not good for Charlotte? General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central note that Valentin will be front-and-center over the next couple of weeks and he’ll be facing challenges from multiple directions. Valentin is fairly accustomed to getting his way, but it’s not known yet whether he’ll be successful when it comes to this custody situation with Charlotte.