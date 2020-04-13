Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Admits Kids ‘Don’t Want To’ Talk To Him While With Blake Shelton

Gwen's former husband Gavin Rossdale is speaking out about co-parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin Rossdale opened up about the rougher time he’s having of things right now while co-parenting with former wife Gwen Stefani amid the coronavirus pandemic that has millions of people across the globe staying inside their homes. The Bush frontman spoke about how he and Gwen are splitting time with the children in a new interview, where he admitted that he’s trying to keep in contact with his boys while they’re with their mom and her boyfriend Blake Shelton, but quipped that they’re not always so willing to chat with him.

Gavin opened up about their co-parenting situation while speaking on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation on April 10 where he admitted that split up parents are facing a “real big dilemma” right now, per Pop Culture.

Gavin — who’s the father of all three of Gwen’s sons — said on the radio show that he usually sees the boys around every five days, but because 13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo are currently on Blake’s “10,000-acre ranch” in Oklahoma, he hasn’t seen them for “10 or 11 days” after spending the first week of the lockdown with them.

“I miss them, and they should be back,” Gavin said.

He then joked that he enjoyed the peace and quiet at first, but quipped, “now I’m like, ‘I prefer it when they’re around.'”

As for how he’s staying in touch with his children amid the lockdown measures, that’s when the British singer admitted that he faces the problem of the kids having so much fun in the great outdoors with Gwen and Blake in the Sooner State that they’re not always the most excited to sit down and have a conversation with him.

He revealed that they’ve been FaceTiming a lot, but quipped that they often actually “don’t want to” talk to him.

“I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot,” he jokingly added, shortly after Gwen and Blake gave fans a glimpse at how they’re quarantining together in Oklahoma.

Gavin also spoke out about how he’s being “mindful” of not only his own health but also the health of his children when they’re not around him.

“I know who’s around me — no one is. And I know who’s bringing me the coronavirus — no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with,” he said.

Gavin and Gwen divorced in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, and the “Used To Love You” singer has dropped hints on multiple occasions to suggest things may not have ended on the best terms. Gavin was plagued by infidelity rumors towards the end of their marriage.

The former couple has only rarely been spotted together since their divorce and kept their distance from one another back in February when both attended Kingston’s sports game.

Photos showed that Gwen and Blake sat up high in the bleachers with the former’s other two children while Gavin stayed on the opposite side of the structure at the bottom of the steps with little interaction between the ex-couple.