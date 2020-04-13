Lauren Drain Flaunts Killer Quads In Silk Dress With Dangerously High Slit

Lauren Drain gave her 3.9 million followers the perfect Sunday treat when she shared a sizzling new snapshot that showed her in a sexy silk dress with a dangerously high slit. The fitness model left little to the imagination in her April 12 share, which also happened to come on Easter.

The former registered nurse revealed to fans that she was at home in Las Vegas, Nevada, by using the geotag feature in her post. Drain was posing in front of a large silver mirror that rested on the floor. The setting was perfect with a light wood surface at her feet and a large sliding glass door with a window that allowed the sunlight in and illuminate Drain’s incredible figure. The image captured the model running her hair through her long locks while gazing into the mirror in front of her. She revealed that she was wearing an “impractical dress” that she’s only rocked during photoshoots, but the garment did nothing but favors for her fit physique.

The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” smoldered in a light cream dress that was made of a silky material and boasted an incredibly low-cut neckline. The scandalous outfit featured a ruching in the front with fabric gathering right at the model’s cleavage and drawing attention to her voluptuous assets. The piece had a halterneck tie at the back, showing off Drain’s fit arms and back from all angles.

It cinched at her waist, highlighting her taut tummy and trim midsection. The dress stopped high on her thigh in the front while a dangerously high slit cut up to her hip bones. The fitness model’s muscular quads and booty gave her adoring fans a great glimpse at her beautifully bronzed skin. The model, who recently stunned in a bra and pair of booty shorts, added a pair of strappy nude heels to complete the sultry outfit.

She wore her long, blond locks down and slightly curled, with styled pieces falling on both shoulders. The look also included an expert application of makeup that featured defined eyes, thick mascara, blush, shimmery highlighter, and a light pink lipstick.

It comes as no shock that the update has been a massive hit with fans. Drain’s jaw-dropping display has garnered over 25,000 likes and well over 200 comments in less than 24 hours of going live. Many of her fans were quick to make suggestions on where she should wear the scandalous dress.

“World class legs,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Fancy dress party. Put a tiara & go as Venus. You babe,” a second follower added.

“My god [sic] what a woman,” one more admirer added.