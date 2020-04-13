Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Posts Incredible Transformation Photo Flaunting Her Killer Physique

Ashleigh Jordan, a fitness model who posts photos and videos on social media platform Instagram, took to the photo-sharing site over the weekend to update her 3.4 million followers on her fitness progress with a transformation photo.

The post consists of two photos placed side by side to show viewers the difference between how the model looked several years ago and her appearance now. On the left side of the frame, Ashleigh is photographed from behind as she walks hand-in-hand with someone to her left. She wears a blue tank top in a racer-back style with a black sports bra underneath.

The top allows viewers to see her sculpted back and arm muscles while teasing a bit of her lower back. She pairs the top with black leggings that extend to mid-calf and adds a pair of black sneakers to complete the look. Her brunette hair flows down her back in a low ponytail.

On the right side of the frame, the Instagram sensation is photographed several years later. She is also turned with her back to the camera to give a fair comparison between the two photos. Ashleigh wears a tight-fitting black top with a large cut-out on the back that exposes plenty of skin. She pairs the top with high-waisted blue leggings from her activewear brand NVGTN.

The leggings emphasis the model’s narrow waist and ample backside while clinging to her sculpted legs. To complete the look, the fitness trainer wears her now-blonde hair flowing in loose curls down her back as she places one hand on the back of her head.

The biggest differences between the two photos are the size of the model’s muscles, namely her glutes, legs and arms, and the color of her hair, which she now dyes blonde. However, in the caption of the post, Ashleigh explains that the transformation between the photos goes much deeper than just the physical differences.

The model tells her followers that she used to feel pressure to look a certain way, which had her trapped in a restrictive body. It got to the point that she developed incredibly unhealthy habits around food and engaged in over-exercising. She adds that it took her years to get to a place where she was genuinely happy with herself and her body and she now has a healthy relationship with food and exercise.

In the comments section of the post, Ashleigh’s fans thanked her for her honesty while expressing how much they admired her.

“I love your honesty! I’m so thankful that I found you on Instagram! You’re one of my favorites!,” one Instagram user commented.