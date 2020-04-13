Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Leopard-Print Bikini In Beachside Pics

Natasha Oakley might be the CEO of her swimwear business, Monday Swim, but that does not stop her from also modeling some of the bikinis the company makes. Her latest Instagram update saw her looking fabulous in a sexy leopard-print bikini while taking a stroll along the beach.

The top of Natasha’s bikini featured half cups that exposed plenty of cleavage. The thong bottoms had straps that sat high on her hips, elongating her legs. The model wore hair hair down in beach waves. She appeared to go with a light application of makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. She also wore a pale white polish on her nails.

Natasha’s update was tagged in Byron Bay in Australia. The post consisted of three pictures that featured her in the skimpy two-piece. Two snaps captured her entire body while the other gave her followers a close up of the swimsuit and her torso.

The first picture captured Natasha from a side view as she walked barefoot along the beach. A glint of sunlight hit the front of her voluptuous chest, drawing the eye to her cleavage and chiseled abs. Her long, lean legs were also prominent as she took a step. The shot also showed off her bare hip and the curve of her booty.

In the second photo, Natahsa gave her fans a nice look at the front of her body in the swimsuit. The image showed off the details of the bikini as well as her feminine curves. Her cleavage and flat tummy were the main focal point of the snap, which showed her body from the neck to the tops of her thighs.

The third snap was another full body shot that captured Natasha from the front as she struck a sexy pose. She gave the camera a sultry look as she stood with one leg in front of the other, flaunting her curvy hips and hourglass shape.

In the caption, Natasha announced a new line had dropped from her company. She also told her fans that Monday Swimwear would be donating meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than beautiful my dear,” one admirer told her.

“Flawless,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Amazing,” said a third follower.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Natasha has a body that seems to be made for swimsuits. Last month, she flaunted her backside in a white thong bikini while she posed with a big straw hat.