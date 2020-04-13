Tori Spelling ‘Hops To It’ As She Plays Easter Bunny Alone In Adorable Video

The 'Beverly Hills 90210 alum starts a new tradition as she quarantines with her family in California.

Tori Spelling dressed as the Easter bunny for her kids this year, but she had to go it alone. In a new video posted to Instagram, the mom of five revealed that she was forced to change tradition due to the coronavirus quarantine.

In the clip, Spelling is seen dressed in a full-body, zip-front Easter bunny suit with a hooded top with floppy ears. The Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood star is putting candy into her kids’ Easter baskets as her husband, Dean McDermott, coyly asks her off-camera, “What happened to my Easter bunny suit?”

When a distraught Spelling reveals it didn’t come in the mail, he asks her how she feels about going solo this year. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum says she doesn’t feel good about it because every year they take their kids to a brunch where they visit with the Easter bunny. Unfortunately, due to the current quarantine, there was no brunch this year so she ordered them bunny suits, one of which never arrived.

As McDermott feigns disappointment, Spelling continues, “So I have to be the Easter bunny alone.”

The actor then instructs his wife to “hop to it” and she crinkles her nose and begins her best bunny hop.

In comments to the post, fans reacted to Spelling’s too-cute bunny suit and the amazing memories she is making for her family despite this year’s setbacks.

“You’re adorable. Your kids will always remember the little things you do,” one fan wrote.

“Hahaha!! They will always remember this!” another added.

Others commented on McDermott’s reaction to his missing bunny suit.

“Dean sounds broken up about it,” one fan wrote.

And others zeroed in on a strange black and red vehicle that can be seen in the background of the video.

“Is that the A-Team van behind you???” a commenter asked.

The light-hearted look into the famous family ‘s holiday comes days after McDermott was forced to defend his wife after she was criticized online for promoting a paid meet and greet during the health pandemic. In a lengthy video posted to social media, the actor revealed that with the studios shut down, he and Spelling still need to provide for their family. He also asked haters to stop “dragging” his wife online.

Spelling and McDermott are parents to Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3. The Chopped Canada star also has an adult son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.