Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In A Pink Snakeskin Bikini

Alexa Collins kicked off the week with a sizzling new Instagram post that saw her showing some serious skin in revealing swimwear. The American model dazzled her 893,000 followers with the photo on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old was captured standing underneath the shade of a small, outdoor patio area in the latest addition to her Instagram page. Its walls were made of dark wooden slats that allowed some sunlight to stream into the room and illuminated her incredible figure, which was clad in an itty-bitty bikini that perfectly suited her slender frame.

Alexa looked smoking hot in the tiny two-piece Lady Lux Swimwear. It was in a bold, pink-and-black snakeskin pattern that popped against the model’s allover glow, and boasted a scandalous design that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps and tiny, triangle-shaped cups. Its neckline fell daringly low on her chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

The set’s matching bikini bottoms covered up only what was necessary, allowing Alexa to show off her toned legs and killer curves. The garment featured a unique waistband made of gold chain and pink stones that gave her look a bit of bling. It sat low on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Alexa styled her platinum tresses down in a flowy style that spilled over her shoulders. She was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a frosty pink lipstick, dusting of blush and highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showering the model’s latest skin-baring look with love. It has accrued more than 5,500 likes in less than one hour of going live to her page. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Alexa’s gorgeous display.

“You are simply stunning girl,” one person wrote.

Another fan called her a “pure goddess.”

“You take my breath away,” a third admirer quipped.

“Beautiful photo of you, love the bikini,” commented a fourth follower.

Whether she’s rocking swimwear or not, Alexa’s Instagram posts always seem to be a hit with her thousands of fans. Another recent upload saw her sporting a casual look that consisted of a gingham-patterned crop-top and curve-hugging jeans. That post proved to be popular as well, earning nearly 19,000 likes and more than 330 comments.