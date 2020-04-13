Jessa Duggar Shares Easter Photos Of Family All Dressed Up In Their Sunday Best And Bare Feet

The Seewald family dressed up on Easter for a fun family snap.

Jessa Duggar hasn’t let social distancing spoil her Easter fun. Despite it being quite a bit different than her usual holiday celebration with her huge family and going to church, the Counting On star spent it with just her husband, Ben Seewald, and their three kids, Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and Ivy Jane, 10 months. They gathered up the troop to put on their Sunday best anyway to pose for a few family photos.

The 27-year-old mom took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share the sweet snaps of her family at their home in Arkansas. The series of three pictures features them all dressed up and smiling for the camera. That is not exactly a small feat when it comes to getting three small children to pose for the perfect snapshot. One thing that is quite obvious in these photos is that most of the Seewalds are all barefoot, except for Ben who is wearing colorful socks on his feet.

The first of the three pics has Jessa Duggar stooping down holding onto her middle child, Henry, in front of her. She is wearing a brown dress with buttons down the front and belted at the waistline. Her long brown hair is worn down around her shoulders. It also looks like she threw just a little hint of makeup on for the day.

Blond-haired Henry is wearing tan pants and a grey suit jacket with a white shirt underneath. His big brother Spurgeon is standing behind them wearing a pair of dark jeans and a long-sleeve printed shirt. His look was a bit more casual, but just as cute.

Ben Seewald is also stooping down for the photo as he is holding onto his daughter. He opted to wear a pair of jeans with a navy suit jacket and a light pink shirt underneath. His orange and navy socks stands out in contrast to the rest of his family going barefoot.

Ivy Jane is adorable in a green dress with bunnies on it. She is also wearing a yellow bow in her hair. In the family photo, she looks a little shell shocked. However, the second one that features just her and her daddy, she is smiling with her big eyes sparkling.

The third snapshot focuses on the two boys who are standing in front of Jessa and Ben. They look quite handsome as they pose for the camera. Duggar fans loved seeing them all dressed up.

“Love the ‘fancy’ clothes and bare feet,” one of her followers said.

“All 3 kids looking in the same direction,” another fan observed.

Jessa Duggar has done her best to stay at home with her family of four during the coronavirus pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean that she has shied away from social media at all. Just recently the TLC star posted a sweet photo of her “quaranteam,” which included her three kids while Ben was out taking care of the yard work. She seems to be doing her part to keep them safe at home, but she has mentioned how much she misses the rest of her family.