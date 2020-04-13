Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Sports Tiny Pink Shorts In ‘Booty Band’ Workout Video

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, April 13, to teach her 1.8 million followers how to fix their form when working out with resistance bands.

For the workout, the Instagram sensation wears a white sports bra with satin straps and a transparent layer across the chest that teases a bit of cleavage and leaves plenty of chiseled abdomen on display. She pairs the top with light-pink booty short-shorts with a high waistband and white stripes up the sides. The shorts cling to the model’s gym-honed figure, emphasizing her ample backside and leaving her sculpted legs exposed.

Lauren forgoes shoes for the home workout and wears a pair of ankle-high gray socks. Her long, straight blonde tresses are pulled back in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she works out and she uses a bobby pin to hold back any loose strands. The model adds a bit of makeup to complete the look, including thick black lashes and glossy lips.

In the two-part post, Lauren works out at home and demonstrates the right and wrong way to use booty bands in two simultaneous videos placed side by side. On the left side of the frame, the model shows her followers the poor form while on the right side, she demonstrates the correct form.

In both videos, Lauren shows her trainees one of the most common mistakes that people make when using resistance bands for glute workouts — letting their knees cave in. In the first poor form video, Lauren lets her knees bend slightly inwards as she performs a series of squats while in the correct form video, she keeps her knees spread wide for each move.

In the second video, the fitness trainer performs lateral walking squats, once again showing the correct form with her knees spread wide and not caving in. Lauren explains in the caption that in order to prevent the knees from caving in for this exercise, her followers must drive their knee out first with each step and keep their feet parallel by stepping out heel first.

Also in the post’s caption, the fitness model outlines two other common mistakes that people make — choosing a band that is too strong for their fitness level and performing reps too quickly instead of focusing on the quality.

Lauren ends her message by encouraging her followers to have fun with their home workouts while staying focused on their form and nailing the basics.