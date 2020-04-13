Marla Maples Shares Side-By-Side Photos Of Herself & Tiffany Trump As Toddlers At Easter

Marla Maples took to Instagram on Easter to share throwback photos of herself and her daughter, Tiffany Trump. She shared a little about her own familial Easter traditions, compared the pics, and gave her fans a special wish on the religious holiday.

The Instagram post gives a side-by-side view of Marla and Tiffany when both of them were just two-and-a-half years old. The resemblance between mother and daughter is striking and many fans commented on how beautiful both of them were as little girls.

In the left, slightly faded pic, Marla wore a long-sleeved white and yellow dress. Typical of the era, the outfit had a Peter Pan collar and lace at the cuffs. Marla also wore a hat with a wide brim and it tied beneath her chin with an elasticated band. In front of her, an Easter basket was packed with eggs, bunnies, and a pale blue paper rosette. The dress was just a tad too short for the toddler, but that didn’t bother her. Instead, she seemed to be chuffed with all the chocolate as she stood outside flanked by a car and bare trees behind her.

The pic on the right side showed an adorable Tiffany folding her hands in front of her. She wore a shiny white dress with a lace frill at the bottom. She smiled happily as she showed off her white shoes and hat. The infant’s blue eyes and golden hair shone as she stood in front of an ornate table covered in flowers.

Marla is President Donald Trump’s second wife and enjoys a much lower profile than Ivana Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump. Although she only has a following of 106,000 people, she regularly posts snippets from her own life. For instance, her caption here references her own childhood which saw her celebrating Easter sunrise services which seems to indicate that Marla grew up in a religious home.

“Beautiful mother-daughter Easter moments! Happy Easter Marla!” one fan wished Marla. It seems as if they also resonated with the memories that Marla shared.

“You are both so beautiful inside and out…” another person said. Marla and Tiffany share so many physical characteristics and it was obvious to her fan base.

“Adorable pictures of you and your daughter when you both were little. Happy Easter Marla!” said a follower who enjoyed Marla’s offering.

As for Tiffany, she shared her mother’s post on her Instagram stories but also prefers to keep a low-key profile in general.