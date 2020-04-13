Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Soaking Wet In A Bikini With Her Girlfriends

Alessandra and her fellow models laid in the ocean together in their bikinis.

Alessandra Ambrosio gathered her girlfriends for a dip in the ocean in a stunning new photo shared to social media over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in the shot as she and two of her friends, including her Gal Floripa co-founder Gisele Coria, got soaking wet in their bikinis.

The photo, which was posted by Gal Floripa’s official Instagram account on Easter Sunday (April 12) and is thought to have been taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures, showed the trio as they laid on their fronts in the water during a fun trip to the beach.

Alessandra posed in the middle of Gisele and fellow model Renata Maciel as they adopted the same pose. The beauties all laid down on their fronts in the shallow part of the water while they flashed their smiles for the camera.

Alessandra wowed in a royal blue bikini — which appeared to be pretty similar to one she rocked rocked in another photo shared to social media last week — which showed off plenty of her tan and decolletage.

The royal blue look plunged low on her chest and had adjustable straps.

Gisele, who was on Alessandra’s right side, wowed in a metallic gold number which also showed off a whole lot of skin. The Brazilian model and swimwear designer looked off into the distance with her highlighted hair blowing in the wind.

As for Renata, she rested her head on Alessandra’s left shoulder and looked directly at the camera with a smile on her face. She stunned in a tan bikini which appeared to feature a balconette top with a thin string design across the chest, which was tied into a bow.

The trio were all elbow deep in the ocean water as the sea stretched out for miles behind them with several small waves rolling in while they posed.

In the caption, Gal Floripa shared an uplifting Easter message for its thousands of followers in both English and Alessandra’s native language of Portuguese.

The comments section of the photo hosted several sweet messages.

“Fantastic picture! Happy Easter ladies,” one Instagram user commented.

“Oh my,” another wrote.

Alessandra has put her bikini body on show in a number of different looks from Gal Floripa, which she launched last year alongside Gisele and her sister, Aline Ambrosio.

One sizzling recent photo showed the lingerie model as she flashed plenty of her fit and toned body in a skimpy nude bikini during another photo shoot for the line. For that snap, she posed seductively in the middle of a curtain of made of beige and black wooden hanging beads.