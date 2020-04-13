Rosanna Arkle Wears Nothing But Three Shells In Sexy Snap

Rosanna Arkle has been getting creative as she spends her days of quarantine in New Zealand. While she hasn’t been able to work with a professional photographer or travel to exotic locations, she has not stopped string sexy content on Instagram. Her latest update saw her using shells as a makeshift bikini as she posed nude.

Rosanna’s update saw her laying on what appeared to be a sandy beach. While she did not say where she was for the photo, it was presumably somewhere in New Zealand.

The snap showed the model laying on her back from above. In the comments section of the post, she told her followers that she used a Pohutukawa tree as her “tripod” to get the unique angle. She also explained that was why part of the tree was visible on the right side of the picture. The photo captured her body from the bottom of her chin to the tops of her thighs.

Rosanna also got creative with how she covered her nude body — she used scallop shells and placed the strategically on her body to keep the photo safe for Instagram. Two large shells covered her breasts and a smaller shell was placed between her legs. The model wrapped her sandy arms around her waist, giving her fans an eyeful of cleavage. The pose also showcased her slender waist. Sand on her hip called attention to her feminine curves. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the outside light.

Rosanna’s mouth was the only part of her face that was visible. Her lips were parted in a sultry fashion.

In the caption, she wore about the benefits of hugging oneself.

The post got a lot of love from her 5.2 million followers. Within four hours of her sharing it, more than 32,000 of them hit the like button. Many of her fans took a moment to tell her what they thought of the image.

“I’m shell-shocked by the level of beauty here!” joked one Instagram user.

“Honestly this is legit art I need to have this framed,” said a second admirer.

“Hottest babe out here,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow you look Amazing,” commented a fourth fan.

Rosanna looks amazing in just about everything she puts on her body. She has proven over the past few weeks that she does not need a professional photographer to make her look good. Last week, she flaunted her booty wearing a thong bikini in a flirty selfie.