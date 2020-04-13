Natasha Oakley Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Strapless Bikini

Natasha Oakley is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

Over the weekend, the Australian model took to her account on the social media platform to share a trio of new photos that added some serious heat to her page. The black-and-white images captured the 29-year-old enjoying a beautiful day outside her rental home at the Casa del Palumbu in Palm Beach, New South Wales, Australia. She held a glass of wine in her hand and appeared to be working on her tan, as she had slipped into an itty-bitty bikini for the trip to her back yard that perfectly suited her flawless figure.

Naturally, Natasha was sporting a two-piece set from her own Monday Swimwear brand, which she noted in the caption of her post were new products from the line. The set included a strapless top made of a ribbed material that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It fell low on her chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage well on display. A metal ring detail fell in the middle of her chest, drawing further attention to the exposed area.

Natasha also rocked a pair of seeming matching bikini bottoms that were quite revealing as well. The piece had a daringly high-cut design that allowed the blond bombshell to show off her sculpted legs and killer curves. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and toned abs.

As an extra layer, the swimsuit designer wore the Ibiza Linien Kaftan from her brand, which slunk down her shoulders and flowed behind her in the gentle breeze. She also sported a pair of trendy round sunglasses to provide some extra relief from the golden sun.

Unsurprisingly, the triple Instagram update proved to be popular with Natasha’s 2.1 million followers, who awarded the post over 14,500 likes. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to leave compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“You are body goalss girl,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Natasha was “so beautiful.”

“Very very hot,” a third follower quipped.

“Tash makes everything look good,” commented a fourth admirer.

Natasha often takes to Instagram to show off pieces from her swimwear line, which she runs with fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman. Another recent upload saw her modeling another two-piece set from the collection in three separate colors. That post was a hit with her fans as well, racking up more than 26,000 likes and 300-plus comments.