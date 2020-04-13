Angelina Pivarnick Shows Off Shoulders In Tight Red Top On Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick displayed her shoulders in a formfitting red top on Instagram as she sent Easter wishes to her 1 million followers. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star looked flawless in the share, which was liked over 25,333 times and counting by her fans, who loved the striking image.

In the photo, Angelina was positioned in front of a light-colored background. The setting appeared to be a bathroom, but she didn’t indicate if the images were taken in the home she shares with her husband of six months, Chris Larangeira.

Angelina wished her followers a Happy Easter in the caption of the post, using several hashtags to drive home her point, including “blessed” and “God is good.”

The Staten Island, New York native was wearing a tight, red sweater that cut across the top of her chest. Her shoulders were exposed, and the formfitting, ribbed garment fit snugly across her breasts. The long sleeves clung to her arms down to her wrists. Angelina wore large hoop earrings but no other jewelry was visible.

Her long, dark hair was straight and parted in the middle. Her tresses were made to look fuller with the help of hair extensions, a favorite beauty trick the reality star has admitted to using in an Instagram post. Angelina used extensions for her October 2019 wedding, and she relies on them to add fullness and volume.

Angelina’s makeup application included heavily lined eyes and false lashes for maximum drama. Tones of both dark and light shadow made her eyes pop, and her brows had a perfect arch. As for the rest of her makeup, the reality star favored a light foundation, a darker blush to enhance her cheekbones, and lightly lined and colored lips.

Fans loved the overall look, sharing their feelings about her fashion statement in the comments section of the post.

“Favorite Jersey Shore girl,” said one follower of the MTV star.

“Happy Easter to you and your beautiful family! God Bless!” remarked a second fan.

“Wow you are the most beautiful and gorgeous girl ever,” stated a third admirer.

The reality star, who returned to the Jersey Shore family fold after exiting the series in Season 2, has apparently redeemed herself with longtime fans. For the past several seasons, viewers seem to have sided with her against longtime cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese.

Fans have objected to the way they feel Angelina has been treated by the aforementioned women. The drama will continue as the latest batch of episodes comes to a close, when the three make some not-so-nice toasts at Angelina’s wedding reception.