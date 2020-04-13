Angelina Pivarnick Shows Off Shoulders In Tight Red Top On Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick showed off her shoulders in a tight red top on Instagram as she shared Easter Sunday wishes for her 1 million followers. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star looked flawless in the share, which was liked over 25,333 times and counting by her fans, who loved the striking image.

In the photo, Angelina is positioned in front of a light-colored background. The setting appears to be in a bathroom, but it does not indicate if the images were taken in the home she shares with her husband of six months, Chris Larangeira.

Angelina shared good wishes towards her followers for a Happy Easter in the caption of the post, using several hashtags to drive home her point including the words “blessed” and “God is good.”

The Staten Island, New York native is wearing a tight, red sweater that is cut across the top of her chest. Her shoulders are exposed and the formfitting, ribbed garment is snug across her breasts. The sleeves are clinging to her arms and end in long sleeves.

Angelina wears no jewelry on her neckline in the share.

Her long, dark hair is worn straight and parted in the middle. It is made full by the use of extensions, a favorite beauty trick the reality star has admitted to wearing in an Instagram post for her October 2019 wedding to add fullness and drama.

Angelina’s makeup uses heavily lined eyes and false lashes to add maximum drama. Tones of both dark and light shadow make her eyes pop. Her eyebrows are filled into the perfect arch shape.

As for the rest of her makeup fashion, the reality star favored a light foundation, a darker blush to enhance her cheekbones and lightly lined and colored in lips. She paired that with oversized hoop earrings.

Fans loved the overall look, sharing their feelings about her fashion statement in the comments section of the post.

“Favorite Jersey Shore girl,” said one follower of the MTV star.

“Happy Easter to you and your beautiful family! God Bless!” remarked a second fan.

“Wow you are the most beautiful and gorgeous girl ever,” stated a third fan.

The reality star, who returned to the Jersey Shore family fold after exiting the series in Season 2, has apparently redeemed herself with longtime fans of the series. They seem to have sided with her against longtime show cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese in the past several seasons of the series.

Fans have objected on social media to the way they feel Angelina has been treated by the aforementioned women and the drama will continue as the the latest batch of episodes come to a close, when the women make some not-so-nice toasts at Angelina’s wedding reception.