Candice Swanepoel Wows In A Skimpy Bikini Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

The Victoria's Secret Angel sizzled in a skimpy bikini and cut off shorts.

Candice Swanepoel wowed on Instagram over the weekend as her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, shared a stunning new shot of her in a skimpy bikini with an equally tiny pair of Daisy Duke-esque shorts. The model, who’s been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for more than a decade, looked every inch the superstar as she showed off a stylish green look from her own line.

In the photo shared on April 11, the 31-year-old lingerie model sizzled in the balconette style swim top which didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination on her top half. It only just covered her chest and showed off plenty of her decolletage as well as all of her long, toned torso.

The bikini top featured underwired cups and thin straps that stretched up over her shoulders from underneath her armpits.

Instead of showing off the bottoms, Candice put her abs and long legs on display in a pair of cut-off light denim shorts which were frayed at the bottom. The mom of two wowed in her short shorts which appeared to be a little bit too big for her slim waist as they gaped a little around her middle.

Candice posed with both of her thumbs pulling at the belt loops with her hip pushed out slightly to her right side.

The supermodel — who, in another photo recently posted to social media, posed with her legs apart in a revealing pair of animal-print bikini bottoms — had her long, blond hair down and pushed over to the left side of her face with a heavy parting. As her long locks draped over her left shoulder, she showed off her chunky gold hoop earring on the right side of her head.

She gave the camera a very sultry look by pursing her full lips slightly and partially squinting her eyes.

It’s not clear exactly where the photo was taken, though Candice leaned up against a wall that was covered in music posters including one that featured the late Bob Marley.

In the caption, Tropic of C urged its followers to share their playlists in the comments section and also confirmed that Candice wore the coco top for the photo shoot, which is made with econyl to make it sustainable.

While many fans shared their music choices in the caption, others couldn’t help but gush over how good the model looked in the snap which came shortly after she wowed in a crop top and a different pair of bikini bottoms.

