Stefflon Don Wears Sheer Cut-Out Mesh Top, Crop Top & Skintight Sweatpants For Latest Instagram Upload

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to share a bunch of new photos of herself in an eye-catching look and they haven’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker stunned in a sheer black cut-out mesh top with long sleeves. The item of clothing went across the top of her chest and displayed her decolletage. The back of the garment appeared a little longer and was paired with a black crop top underneath which showed off her stomach. Steff wore the ensemble with skintight high-waisted sweatpants of the same color. She sported her long straight dark hair down and put on a black-and-white Chanel bandana which had their name and signature logo printed on it. The “Pretty Girl” songstress accessorized herself with a number of silver jewelry — large jeweled hoop earrings, a watch, bracelet, and ring. Steff opted for long false eyelashes and a glossy lip for the occasion.

The rapper posted three photos within one upload in her bathroom.

In the first shot, she posed side-on. Steff looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and held onto the bottom of her hair.

In the next slide, the “Senseless” entertainer positioned her body facing the camera. She looked up while placing her arms in front of her.

In the third and final frame, Steff rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. She was caught with a mouth-open expression and showed off her rose tattoo on her upper arm.

“Don’t just talk about it, Be about it. #DonSh*t,” she captioned her upload, adding a crown emoji.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 162,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.3 million followers.

“You look so good,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful, omg,” another devotee shared.

“Good morning to you and you only,” remarked a third fan.

“I love you so much queen DON,” a fourth admirer commented.

Steff has been sharing a number of content taken in her home during her quarantine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Instruction” songstress wowed in a black long-sleeved Motorhead T-shirt, which had a white print on it. The attire had silver metal rings going down the sleeves and across the front and was paired with tight black biker shorts that fell way above her knees. She put on Gucci socks that had the brand’s logo printed all over and opted for no shoes. Steff was captured on a sofa and showcased the outfit with numerous photos.