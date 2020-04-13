Jon Bon Jovi Shares Message Of Love And Appreciation For Wife Dorothea On Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi shared a loving message for his wife Dorothea on Instagram, surprising fans with a public declaration for the woman she is and the work she does on behalf of the community. In the Easter Sunday share, Jon posted a photo of his wife as she assisted those looking for a meal at the couple’s JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey.

In the photo, Dorothea is wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Her hair is pulled back in a ponytail. Wearing blue protective gloves and a print mask, she and a fellow volunteer are standing outside the restaurant handing out prepackaged meals to those in need.

Jon penned a caption for the photo expressing how much he values the philanthropic work his wife has done over the past nine years for their Soul Kitchen restaurants.

Fans agreed with the rock ‘n’ roll superstar’s assessment of his wife in the comments section of the post.

“She is special. The world needs more people like you both,” said one fan.

“She rocks! You guys are awesome! Thank you!” remarked a second follower of the good work the couple has done for their community.

“How lovely to hear you say that,” applauded a third Instagram user of the Jon’ generous words.

The area where Dorothea is standing is just outside the restaurant. This spring, summer, and fall, the high planting boxes will house vegetables and herbs that will be used within the eatery to add flavor and proper nutrition to foods available on the menu.

The kitchen has been operating during the coronavirus pandemic on a limited schedule, providing takeout meals to those in need in the Red Bank, Toms River, and Camden, New Jersey areas.

The couple spoke about their passion for philanthropy in an interview with CBS News. In the interview, Jon revealed that it was Dorothea who came up with the initial idea for the eatery. Jon called it “genius” and together they implemented their current business plan.

“Hunger doesn’t look like what your mind’s eye might imagine,” Dorothea said of those battling food insecurity.

She stated to CBS News that there are more people in need than one would imagine.

In October 2011, the JBJ Soul Foundation opened the first JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey, to address issues of food insecurity. The restaurant asks diners to contribute either volunteer hours or a donation for their meals. This donation covers the cost of their own meal and if a patron wishes, the cost of a meal for someone who cannot afford their own.

To date, the kitchen has served over 105,000 meals and counting, states the official website.