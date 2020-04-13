Tarsha Whitmore Rocks A Daringly Low-Cut Romper And Debuts New Hairstyle In Sizzling Instagram Snap

Tarsha Whitmore’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Australian model took to her account on Monday to share a stunning new photo that quickly proved to be popular with her 833,000 followers. The image captured her sitting on the ground of a parking lot in Gold Coast, Queensland and staring up at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Longtime followers of the 19-year-old would easily recognize something different about her look in the shot — her hair. Tarsha typically wears her honey-brown tresses straightened or in beachy waves. Today, however, she tried something new and wore her long locks in bouncy, voluminous curls that cascaded over her shoulders and perfectly parted to frame her face. In the caption of her post, she told her fans that she was “kinda digging” the style.

To debut her new ‘do, Tarsha slipped into a simple yet sexy ensemble that was worth some attention as well. The model sported a classic black romper from Naked Wardrobe that perfectly suited her petite frame and left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The sleeveless number showcased her toned arms and featured a daringly low-cut neckline. The deep cut was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposing a scandalous amount of cleavage that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform.

The one-piece proceeded to cinch at Tarsha’s waist, accentuating her flat midsection and curvy hips. Also of note was its daringly short length — it grazed just to the model’s upper thighs, giving her audience a good look at her lean legs. She sported a pair of high-top black Converse sneakers to give the look a sporty vibe and held a small black purse in her hand. As for her glam, Tarsha was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The makeup application included a rust-colored lip gloss, red blush, highlighter, and mascara.

Fans immediately flooded the star’s latest social media appearance with likes and comments. The upload been double-tapped more than 8,000 times in less than one hour of going live and has drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Love this hair,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that they were “obsessed.”

“You’re so perfect,” a third follower quipped.

“ABSOLUTELY DEAD! One of my FAV photos of you,” commented a fourth admirer.

Tarsha has been keeping her followers entertained with a number of steamy posts lately. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her killer curves in a tight gray jumpsuit while sitting in her car. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 25,000 likes and 200-plus comments.