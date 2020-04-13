WWE News: Former Superstar’s Wife Criticizes Company For Resuming Live Shows Despite Coronavirus

Veteran women’s wrestler Reby Hardy has never been shy about expressing her opinions about certain matters in the world of wrestling. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down sports leagues or forcing them to go on indefinite hiatus, the wife of former WWE superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter over the weekend to criticize her husband’s former employer for its supposed plan to return to holding its weekly television shows live.

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday night and cited by WrestlingNews.co, Hardy emphasized that professional wrestling is not “essential” as the world deals with the effects of the coronavirus. She added that WWE “stans” who want to enjoy their favorite promotion while on lockdown have a wide range of matches to choose from on the WWE Network, among other options, hence eliminating the need for taping live TV shows after weeks of empty-arena events at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s not 1992. DVRs exist. Subscription services exist. We don’t *need* any particular program to entertain us rn. Go ahead & cAncEL me for the 90th time”

Hardy’s latest tweets came in the aftermath of a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin, where he wrote on Friday that WWE will apparently be taping live episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT starting this week, while still remaining in the Performance Center. This is despite the 30-day stay-at-home order implemented earlier this month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which only allows essential businesses such as banks, clinics, pharmacies, and supermarkets to remain open in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

WWE confirmed today that it will resume live tapings of Raw, SmackDown and NXT next week amid the coronavirus pandemic, per @marc_raimondi pic.twitter.com/1pBySUYF4D — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 12, 2020

In addition to calling out WWE for seemingly trying to circumvent the stay-at-home order by categorizing its workers as “essential,” Hardy also mentioned that her husband Matt “is and has” been staying at home, as mandated by their home state of North Carolina. She warned her followers that she will “start coughing” on Instagram Live if anyone forces Matt to work before the mandates are lifted, stressing that it’s especially important for them to stay home as they are taking care of their two young children.

“A lot of selfish people in this world,” Hardy wrote in her fourth and final tweet on the matter.

As explained by WrestlingNews.co, Matt Hardy is currently working for All Elite Wrestling, which, unlike WWE, has just wrapped up taping several episodes in an empty arena. These episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark, as noted, are expected to last the company through mid-May, likely eliminating the need for its performers to leave home for the next month or so.