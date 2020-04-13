Kylie Jenner Sizzles In A Hot Pink Bikini In New Video

Kylie filmed herself in a bikini on Easter Sunday.

Kylie Jenner wowed in a hot pink bikini as she posed for the camera in a new video posted to her Instagram account over the weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed her 170.1 million followers how she spent the Easter holiday in her two-piece as she shared a quick clip that showed her cuddling up to her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on Easter Sunday (April 12).

The video, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed the 22-year-old as she flashed some skin in her colorful swimwear look while indoors. The reality star turned makeup mogul balanced her only child on her left hip as she filmed the two of them in a large mirror with her phone in her right hand.

The upload was only two seconds long, but gave fans a quick glimpse at her fit and toned body.

The star rocked a square neck bikini top in a bold fuchsia color which showed off her decolletage with slightly thicker straps over her shoulders. The top also had what appeared to be thin strings dangling down her torso from the center of her chest.

Her toned torso was on full show for the camera, perfectly framed by her fun pink look.

She kept things very matchy matchy with her bottoms as she slipped into a pair of briefs in the same pink color. They had thin straps that stretched over both of her hips and sat well below her bellybutton.

Kylie shared the video with a fun filter that put several butterflies on her face. She had her long, dark hair tied up into a ponytail and appeared to be posing with her daughter in a kitchen. Behind them was a kitchen counter with a large jug and bowls of fruit laid out on top of it, as well as a large video screen on the wall.

Kylie also appeared to be keeping things pretty casual when it came to her makeup as she seemingly wore little to no cosmetics on her face. She instead opted for what appeared to be an all natural look.

As for Stormi, she looked adorable in her own bikini. The little girl looked cute in a black two-piece with pink ruffles on both of her shoulders.

Stormi looked down at the floor while being held by her mom and had a small yellow toy in her hands while her mom filmed them.

It was recently revealed that the mother-daughter duo have been spending Easter together at her mom Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, where Kylie’s former boyfriend and Stormi’s dad, rapper Travis Scott, is also staying amid the coronavirus lockdown.