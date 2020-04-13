Sarah Houchens Sizzles In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Sarah Houchens is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The fitness model took to her account on Sunday to flaunt her gym-honed physique in a new snap that was an instant hit with her 792,000 followers. The image captured Sarah posing outside on a beautiful day in a large field filled with tall palm trees. She tugged at the end of her long, blond tresses with one hand and stared off into the distance with a sensual gaze, all the while looking smoking hot in tiny swimwear that perfectly suited her incredible figure.

Sarah sizzled in a bold, neon pink bikini from Boutine Los Angeles that featured the brand’s “Iconic X” print and popped against the model’s gorgeous, allover glow. Its bralette-style top showcased her toned arms and shoulders thanks to its thin straps while its plunging neckline left an eyeful of cleavage well on display. A unique knot detail fell right in the middle of Sarah’s chest to further accentuate the busty display.

The social media sensation also sported the set’s matching bikini bottoms, which were equally-as revealing. The swimwear had a daringly cheeky cut that gave her audience a good look at her sculpted thighs and perfectly round booty. She teased them even more by pulling the number’s already high-rise waistband even further up on her hips, drawing eyes toward her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

A delicate silver ring appeared to be the only accessory added to Sarah’s barely-there swimwear look, ensuring that all attention was on her killer curves. Her platinum locks were worn down and gathered to one side of her shoulder, and she highlighted her striking features with a natural-looking application of makeup that included clear lip gloss, a dusting of highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

Fans were far from shy about showing Sarah some love for her latest skin-baring social media appearance. The post has earned more than 10,600 likes after 20 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“So perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah was “definitely a 10 out of 10.”

“You motivate me,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow! Stunning beautiful. Goddess! Queen,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Sarah often shows off the results of her dedicated fitness regimen on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her flaunted her sculpted figure in a leopard-print top and black hotpants. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 13,000 likes and 275-plus comments.