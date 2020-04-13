‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Slings Ugly Accusations At Sally Who Keeps Emotions In Check

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 14 promise action when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) slings some ugly accusations at Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). The redhead will need to work hard to keep her emotions in check when Flo goes off at her, per TV Guide.

Flo Blasts Sally

Flo is furious with Sally. She was the one who initially pushed Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to invite Sally back into his home. They wanted to give Sally some joy in her final weeks of living. So, Wyatt and Flo pretended that they were over so that Sally would believe that he wanted her back.

However, now that everything is out in the open, Flo has had a change of opinion. She thinks that Sally is taking advantage of Wyatt and his kindness. She finds it strange that Sally is not fighting for her life and that she had made such a shocking request of Wyatt.

Wyatt had told his girlfriend that Sally had tried to kiss him. The redhead had also informed him that she had nothing to fight for. Sally had said that if she and Wyatt got back together, she would have something worth living for. Sally wanted Wyatt to dump Flo and only then would she seek alternative treatment options.

The soap opera showed that Flo was stunned when Wyatt told her what Sally had requested of him. She felt that Sally was emotionally blackmailing him and that she should fight for her life because she wanted to live. Wyatt, on the other hand, opined that Sally was an emotional wreck and that she wasn’t thinking clearly.

Sally Keeps Emotions In Check

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers video shows that Flo will lash out at Sally. She will confront Sally for speaking to Wyatt behind her back and asking him to take her back. She feels that Sally has put on a front of wanting to be friends with her. Even the flower delivery was just a ploy to let Wyatt think that she only felt gratitude toward Flo.

“Do you really feel anything but hatred towards me?” Flo asks Sally.

Sally will need to keep her emotions in check. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo will be watching Sally for signs to affirm her dark suspicions that she is not really as ill as she wants people to believe. Luckily for Sally, she’s had experience in faking her way out of sticky situations.