Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo As She Poses In Bunny Ears & Tie-Dye For ‘Different Kind Of Easter’

The mom of three gave fans an inside look at her Easter at home.

Jessica Simpson had a colorful Easter with her family. The singer and fashion designer and posted a series of photos to Instagram as she posed with her family in coordinating tie-dye outfits while celebrating the religious holiday at home.

In the first photo, Jessica, 39, is seen wearing tie-dye sweats and adorable bunny ears. The makeup-free mom of three is posing with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, who is also wearing a white sweatshirt with pastel tie-fye. The couple’s three kids — Maxwell Drew, 7, Ace Knute, 6, and Birdie Mae, 1 — also all have tie-dye suits on as they pose for the sweet family photo.

A second pic shows Jessica posing with her daughter Maxwell, and another shows baby Birdie Mae sitting amid a massive display of treats and gifts, including a giant stuffed chick. The adorable baby girl wears a pink tie-dye onesie and has a bow in her hair as she celebrates her second Easter.

Other photos include siblings Ace and Maxwell posing outside by a stone wall during what appears to be a family Easter egg hunt. Maxwell is holding a big pink bunny and a matching egg in the photo. Another pic shows the adorable family holding more of their Easter loot.

And finally, after a long day, Jessica and Ace are seen crashed out on the couch as they snuggle with Papa Johnson. Jessica is wearing fuzzy white slippers as she snoozes with her two favorite guys.

In the caption to the photo slideshow, Jessica noted that it was a “different” kind of Easter at her house. Indeed, the tie-dye sweat suits were totally adorable, but not exactly the usual type of Easter outfits you’d expect from the fashion designer mom and her stylish kids.

In addition, with quarantine orders in place, Jessica clearly spent the holiday just with her immediate family. The Open Book author joked that at least the Easter bunny wore a mask and gloves.

In comments to the photos, many fans complimented the clan’s colorful outfits and asked Jessica where she got the matching family sweats. Others raved about the star’s beautiful family.

“This is what Easter is all about,” one fan wrote.

Others noted the mountain of gifts that were left for the Johnson kids.

“Looks more like Christmas!” a fan wrote.

Earlier in the day, Jessica gave fans a preview of her Easter bunny look as she hammed it up un her pastel sweats and a beauty mask.