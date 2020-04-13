Liz Katz Goes Topless For A Sexy ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ Cosplay

Popular cosplay model Liz Katz shared a couple of sizzling snaps to her Instagram page early Monday morning. Liz dressed up as a popular character from the anime Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. She sported a version of the bathing suit Tohru wore in the famous fan-service episode of the series, complete with her iconic horns.

Liz took two separate pics and then spliced them together to form one image. In the snap on the left side, Liz wore a frilly pink-striped halter bikini top that showed off her ample chest. She flashed a little sideboob to her 1.2 million followers, along with exposing her toned midriff.

On her bottom half, Liz sported matching panties. Her swimsuit was decorated with white ruffles along the hemlines. She looked to the side, showing her side profile to the camera.

The photo on the right side was the more explicit of the two. Liz snapped a pic of herself wearing her swimsuit bottoms and nothing else. She covered her bare breasts with her arm, but still managed to expose underboob and cleavage. Liz stared straight at the camera with a coy expression on her face.

Aside from the dragon horns headband, Liz also wore a blond wig styled into ponytails with pink extensions. She carried a blue Easter basket stuffed with goodies in celebration of “bunny day.” Liz didn’t specify where she took the photos, but she stood in front of a wall of multi-colored roses.

For a final touch, Liz went for a flirty makeup look, opting for a soft pink blush, pink lipstick, white eyeshadow, and a little highlighter to brighten her features.

Liz’s sexy pictures attracted more than 6,800 of her followers. Aside from receiving lots of likes, her image also generated a lot of feedback in the comments section. Fans of both Liz and the anime flocked to the post to shower Liz in praise and compliment her cosplay.

“Haha love this!!! Happy Easter,” said one fan, adding two fire emoji to their remark.

“All I can say is ‘yes please,'” wrote another user.

“Am I seeing double, double the fun, double the pleasure,” chimed in a third person.

OMG so gorgeous and wonderful pictures @lizkatzofficial,” gushed a fourth admirer, inserting multiple heart, flower, and drooling emoji to their compliment.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Liz had shared a nude photo with nothing but a purple bunny sticker used to cover up. She went make-up free for the sultry snap, and her fans loved it.