‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Sharon Struggles

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks from now — the week of April 20 — tease that Victor finally takes control of the situation after Adam’s blackmail while Kyle ends up battling back at Jabot. Plus, Sharon finds comfort among her family and friends while Amanda and Nate heat up even more.

Victor (Eric Braeden) gains control, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) thought he was as ruthless as Victor, but he clearly still has plenty to learn from the master. Victor appeared to give in to Adam’s blackmail demands, but as usual, Victor was at least two to three steps ahead of everybody else. While Adam felt he finally had the upper hand, Victor is sure to end up dashing his youngest son’s hopes and dreams to the ground when he finally reveals his secret. Adam will find himself devastated by the details his father unveils.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) battles back. After Jack’s (Peter Bergman) ultimatum, Kyle and Theo (Tyler Johnson) had to create a brand new vision to bring Jabot back in line with John Abbott’s original vision. Although Kyle is the one who’s been around longer, Theo’s fresh take on things ended up giving him an edge that Kyle didn’t account for. Now, Kyle is forced to try to regain his position at the family cosmetics company.

Elsewhere, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) get closer. They enjoyed their first date, and they even shared a memorable kiss. Although Nate is taking things slowly with the lawyer, their connection continues to grow as they spend time together and get to know each other even more deeply than before. Of course, Amanda’s link to Hilary (Mishael Morgan) remains hidden, and that could end up causing this new couple some significant problems when it finally comes out in the wash.

Finally, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) loved ones offer support. The chemotherapy did not shrink her tumor the way her doctor hoped it would. Now Sharon has undergone additional testing to discover if her cancer has spread and what path forward will offer her the best chance of survival. The solution is a scary one, and Sharon has been open with her children as well as her loved ones. Now even Sharon’s wider circle of friends knows that she is facing a breast cancer battle, and Sharon draws strength from everyone as they rally around her while she makes important decisions to preserve her future.