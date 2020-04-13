Melissa Riso Sizzles Topless With Blue Panties: ‘It’s A New Day’

Actress and model Melissa Riso encouraged her Instagram followers on Easter Sunday during the coronavirus pandemic with her latest share.

In the image, Melissa sat with her legs crossed on a weathered white windowsill. The window opened outward, framing her as the light shined on her sun-kissed skin. The model wore nothing on top, and the look showed off her taut stomach and nipped-in waist. She paired her toplessness with a pair of navy blue bikini-style panties that came up to just below her belly button. The actress’s raven locks hung stick straight over both breasts to protect her modesty. Notably faded in the image was Riso’s navel tattoo, which she has had removed recently.

Melissa wore a dramatic smokey eye, with heavy black eyeliner and mascara that showed on her eyes, which were mostly closed in the image. She used bronzer and highlighter to accent her eye cheekbones and strong jawline. A dark pink lip color filled in the model’s full lips and a hint of her white teeth showed because she held her mouth slightly open. The celebrity held her hands up above her head and showed off a shiny bracelet, which she used as an accessory.

In her caption, the brunette beauty exclaimed that today is a new day, and encouraged people to continue surviving despite how strange things are right now. Riso’s fans on the popular social media network shared the love with her with more than 10,700 hitting the “like” button. At the same time, over 275 Instagram accounts left a message for the popular celebrity hairstylist. Many people left the flame emoji, indicating that they thought the artistic topless photograph was hot.

“Looking gorgeous as always…also wish you happy Easter,” wrote one fan.

“Hello, Melissa, and happy Easter. You are a beautiful sin with long hair, but for me, you always remain unique. I send you a big hug from Italy, Luca,” a second fan praised.

“I can hear the cars crashing into each other,” teased a third who also included a red heart eye emoji.

“Happy Easter Sunday, You’re looking gorgeous with that smoking hot body. Take care and stay safe,” a fourth devotee gushed, including many kiss and heart emoji with the reply.

During the social distancing she’s been doing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Melissa has kept her fans interested by sharing several pictures and videos of herself. In one of her latest, the celebrity hairstylist shared a video of herself doing a leg and booty workout in a small space, The Inquisitr reported. Her followers appreciated the exercise tips and techniques while they’re also stuck at home.