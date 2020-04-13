Nastia Liukin Flaunts Her Long Legs In An Ombre Swimsuit

Nastia posed on a black sand beach.

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin flaunted her fit physique in a vibrant ombre bathing suit. On Thursday, the 30-year-old athlete took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her trip to Hawaii with her 1 million followers. The stunning snapshot received rave reviews from her awed admirers.

Nastia was pictured rocking a one-piece bathing suit that featured a turquoise top half. The bright color faded into a sky blue hue on the bottom half of the garment. The swimsuit had a somewhat conservative scoop neck that only showed off a small amount of Nastia’s tan decolletage. The sides of the garment dipped down lower. They were also cut wide enough that Nastia was flashing a hint of sideboob.

However, the real focus of Nastia’s photo was her long, slender legs. Her bathing suit had high-cut leg openings, and this design element created the illusion that her legs were even longer.

Nastia had her toes pointed, which made her engage her toned calf muscles. She was posing with her right knee bent slightly bend and up, while her left leg was extended out and turned inwards.

Nastia accessorized her stylish swimsuit with a pair of gold hoop earrings and an array of gold chain necklaces. The Olympic champion was wearing her chin-length blond hair with a deep side part, and it was styled in soft beachy waves.

Nastia’s beauty look included a nude lip and a smokey eye in an earthy color palette. Her flawless tan skin had an all-over glow.

Nastia was posing on a black sand beach. She was leaning against a large shiny boulder in front of a wall of dark volcanic rock. She was turning to look at the camera, and she had a sultry look on her face.

In the caption of her post, Nastia revealed that she was feeling a bit nostalgic for her traveling days, particularly the time she spent in Hawaii. According to her geotag, her photo was taken at the Wai’anapanapa Black Sand Beach.

As of this writing, Nastia’s photo has been liked over 13,000 times.

“Alexa, bring me with Nastia,” quipped one fan in response to Nastia’s caption.

“Such a babe!!!” another admirer gushed.

“Nice legs!!!!!” a third commenter remarked.

“How are you only 5’3 you look 6 foot,” a fourth fan observed.

Nastia has become a rather popular travel and fashion influencer since retiring from professional gymnastics. In recent weeks, she’s shared numerous snapshots from her Hawaiian getaway with her fans, including one in which she was pictured rocking a purple bikini and enjoying a dip in the ocean.