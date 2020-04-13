Olivia Culpo And Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Stun In Sports Bras And Skintight Leggings

Lisa McCaffrey is a member of Olivia's "quarantine squad."

Olivia Culpo rocked a revealing athletic ensemble and revealed that NFL player Christian McCaffrey’s mom is part of her “quarantine squad.”

Olivia made her relationship with the Carolina Panthers running back Instagram official last October, and it looks like the model is on great terms with her boyfriend’s mom; Olivia and Lisa McCaffrey are even dressing similarly as they self-isolate together.

On Easter Sunday, Olivia took to Instagram to share two photos of the four women who have been staying with her amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They were all wearing Easter-egg colored ensembles that consisted of spandex sports bras and matching leggings.

Olivia was rocking a blue outfit, while her 23-year-old sister, Sophia, was sporting the same ensemble in turquoise. Christian’s mom was crouched down in front of the crew. She was flaunting her fit figure in a pale green sports bra and leggings set. Lisa had her arms around a large plush narwhal.

The three women were joined by Mila Gretzky, who was clad in pink. Mila is the niece of NHL icon Wayne Gretzky.

There were two other people sitting in the background of the photo. One of them was wearing a Panthers shirt, but their identity was hidden by giant pink bear mask. The other unidentified person was wearing a unicorn mask.

The group was sitting on outside around a small table. The patio they were on was surrounded by tall trees. Olivia didn’t identify the location of her photo.

In the caption of her post, Olivia wished her fans a happy Easter, and she expressed her gratitude for the family members and friends who she got to spend the holiday with.

As of this writing, Olivia’s colorful snapshot has been liked over 108,000 times by her 4.6 million Instagram followers. Her fans also took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about her quarantine squad.

“Love the Panther bunny!!!!” read one response to her post.

“I’m in the wrong quarantine,” another fan wrote.

“Looking like some Power Rangers,” a third Instagrammer remarked.

“Omg the different sets how cute!! Happy Easter!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Some of Olivia’s followers guessed that the person wearing the pink bear head was Christian. It’s unclear why the NFL star would want to hide his identity, unless he was just doing it for fun. He has appeared on Olivia’s Instagram page before, so it’s not like the couple is trying to keep their relationship under wraps. Just last month, Olivia shared a photo of the couple snuggling up together as they soaked up some sun.