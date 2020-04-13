NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving ‘Seemingly Intend’ To Turn Brooklyn Nets Into A ‘Superteam’

After successfully ending their playoff drought in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets became more ambitious and tried to build a roster that could legitimately contend for the NBA championship title. With the help of GM Sean Marks, the Nets succeeded to acquire their top two targets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, in the 2019 NBA free agency. However, though they are yet to test their roster at its full strength, rumors continue to swirl that the Nets aren’t done in making major roster upgrades.

After seeing his teammates play in the 2019-20 NBA season, Irving made a controversial statement, saying that the Nets need more additional star power to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in Brooklyn. Irving and Durant may haven’t directly asked the front office to trade for a third superstar but according to Mandela Namaste of Bleacher Report, both players “seemingly intend” to turn the Nets into a “superteam.”

“The next step after finding a head coach? Presumably, it involves going after a third star. Irving made some cryptic comments about needing more help earlier this year, and he likely didn’t forget Durant was injured. The two megastars seemingly intend to make the Nets into a superteam, with players like Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum among the potential options. It’s impossible to forecast how Durant and Irving would behave if Marks either refuses to sacrifice years of asset management or can’t find a reasonable trade for a third star, but those in the know believe he’s been backed into a corner.”

It won’t be a surprise if Durant and Irving are really aiming to create a “super team” in Brooklyn. A healthy Durant and Irving may be enough to help the Nets reach the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 NBA season but winning the NBA championship title is an entirely different question, especially knowing that there are plenty of powerhouse teams that could represent the Western Conference, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Golden State Warriors.

Targeting a third superstar that complements Durant and Irving would give the Nets a realistic chance of beating any Western Conference powerhouse teams in a best-of-seven series. The Nets are indeed capable of acquiring another star this summer. The Nets may currently don’t have the salary cap space to chase big names in the 2020 NBA free agency, but they have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal.

As Namaste noted, some of the potential trade targets for the Nets this summer include Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and CJ McCollum of the Port Trail Blazers. To convince the Wizards or the Trail Blazers to make a deal, the Nets could offer a trade package that includes Caris LeVert or Jarrett Allen and multiple future draft picks.