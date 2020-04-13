Danica Patrick Demonstrates Her Strength And Flexibility By Performing Difficult Yoga Handstand

Danica Patrick did a lotus handstand.

Danica Patrick awed many of her Instagram followers by perfectly executing two difficult yoga poses. On Sunday, the 38-year-old former NASCAR competitor took to Instagram to share a set of two photos that were snapped during one of her yoga sessions. One of the snapshots pictured her doing the lotus in handstand pose, which required a great deal of strength, balance, and flexibility.

For her relaxing but challenging sweat session, Danica rocked a sleeveless olive green shirt that featured a white design on the front. It appeared to be an artistic representation of a woman’s face surrounded by swirling hair. Danica was also wearing a pair of skintight black yoga pants and a long black sports bra. She was barefoot, and she had her long brunette hair pulled back.

In her first photo, Danica was pictured doing the lotus handstand. She had the palms of her hands flat on the floor with her fingers pointed behind her. Her hands were a little more than shoulder width apart. Her powerful arms were straight, and they were supporting the weight of her entire body.

Instead of pointing her legs straight up in the air like they would be in a basic handstand pose, Danica’s flexible limbs were twisted in a pretzel-like shape. This was the “lotus” part of her pose. She had each foot placed against the opposite thigh so that her legs were crossed and her knees were pointed outwards. Danica’s head was lifted up so that she was looking straight down at the floor.

In her second photo, Danica was pictured doing the slightly less difficult lotus in forearm stand pose. Instead of balancing on her hands, she had her forearms flat against the floor. Her hands were next to each other, so her arms were making a V shape. She was looking down at her hands as she held her legs in the same crossed position.

In both snapshots, Danica’s shirt was falling down towards her face to expose her flat, sculpted stomach.

In the caption of her post, Danica shared a quote from author Alan Watts about making sense of change by embracing it.

As of this writing, Danica’s post has racked up over 5,000 likes from her 767,000 followers.

“Damn that’s some control,” read one response to her post.

“Impressive, Danica! Very strong!” another fan wrote.

“Wow. You’re bendy,” a third admirer remarked.

Danica has made it a habit to share her yoga accomplishments with her Instagram followers as she masters difficult poses. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she demonstrated a few different challenging variations of the crow pose in a post that she uploaded late last month.