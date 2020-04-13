Samantha Rayner Sizzles In Plunge Swimsuit

Samantha Rayner shared a throwback Instagram pic from her trip to Thailand yesterday and the cutie rocked a revealing one-piece swimsuit that she paired with a wrap skirt.

The image was geotagged at the SEEN Beach Club Samui in the Koch Samui Islands and Samantha stood outside by a marble-top bar for the snap. She placed her right hand on the side of the bar and left her other hand by her side as she held onto a small black clutch purse.

The stunner’s outfit included a horizontally striped black-and-white plunge one-piece with grommets that lined the edge of the ensemble. She cinched her midriff with a black string that she wrapped around herself multiple times, and the result was an eye-catching outfit that brought attention to her cleavage. Samantha also wore a wrap skirt that hugged her hips tightly and she left the extra fabric falling down the front of her legs. Plus, she completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals that wrapped around her ankles.

The hottie wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail that she braided and she accessorized with Christian cross earrings and a charm necklace. Her makeup application added to the flirty vibes and she rocked long lashes and shimmery, light pink lipstick.

Behind Samantha was a well-manicured lawn and a couple of square covered areas with geometric walls. There were palm trees and tropical plants that completed the scene.

The picture appeared to have been snapped later in the day as the various accent lights were on in the lounge area.

Samantha’s many followers took to the comments section to leave their compliments. Plus, the update has received over 27,900 likes so far.

“Hot doesn’t fully cover what you are,” complimented a social media user.

“You look amazing. Happy Easter beautiful,” gushed a second admirer.

“WOW!!! You’re so fabulous love and I love your beautiful outfit,” raved a third supporter.

“Happy Easter Samantha, you look stunning as always,” declared another fan.

In addition, Samantha posted another snap on Instagram six days ago that was of herself in a sexy swimsuit. That time, she opted for a snakeskin-print bikini with a bandeau-style top and tiny bottoms with long side ties. She posed on the ground and leaned her left elbow on a small wooden table. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes as she soaked up the rays. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail and her voluminous locks were brushed behind her back.