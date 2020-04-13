Six People Shot, Including A Juvenile, At A Large California Party Held Despite The State’s Stay-At-Home Order

On Saturday night, six people were shot at a large party held at an apartment in Bakersfield, California. According to CNN, police officers at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a call that shots had been fired in Bakersfield.

They quickly learned that a sizable party had occurred at the apartment complex. All six shooting victims, including one juvenile, were taken to the hospital to recover. None of the injuries were life-threatening. According to the official statement made by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook account, the victims included four adult women, one male, and a female minor. The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

In the comments of the Facebook post, many users were shocked by the news. A few people felt that the shooting would likely have happened even if the pandemic was not ongoing since people were technically at home when the incident occurred.

That said, the gathering was still considered to be in defiance of the stay-at-home order, the sole purpose of which is to keep people from gathering in large groups, regardless of location.

No arrests have been made in the case, but the suspects are four men spotted driving around in a white sedan. It is not clear who the victims were or what might have motivated the suspects. It is also not evident whether only one person was firing or if all four alleged suspects participated. Authorities are still trying to determine whether the suspects were at the party at some point during the evening or if they were strangers.

Kern County Sheriff Lieutenant Cesa Ollague told The Arizona Republic that the party “came to a bad end.”

Ollague said they weren’t sure how many people were in attendance at the party. They investigated the scene and discovered “94 shell casings and three live rounds.”

The party was held amid California’s current stay-at-home order. Governor Gavin Newsom issued the order in March, and it is set to continue well into May. Newsom mandated the stay-at-home order to try and prevent state residents from spreading the virus any further. All 40 million residents are supposed to stay home except for essentials, which includes visits to the grocery store, pharmacy, and other integral services.

