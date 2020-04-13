Cyn Santana Poses For A Cute Pic While Wearing An Oversized T-Shirt

Love & Hip-Hop star Cyn Santana shared an adorable new photo with her fans on Sunday night. Cyn posed in an oversized t-shirt by Fashion Nova that showed off her lean legs.

In the snap, Cyn posed for a mirror selfie while standing in the middle of a cozy-looking room. She stood barefoot on a gray carpet, a mustard-colored futon, and a houseplant were visible in the background. It looked like Cyn also received a delivery of red roses.

The VH1 babe rocked a blue shirt with white tie-dye print. The phrase “Goddess Gang” was emblazoned across the top of her top. It appeared that Cyn wasn’t wearing any pants beneath her shirt.

She bent her knee and made a flirtatious facial expression while snapping the pic. Cyn pursed her lips as if about to receive a kiss.

To take the photograph, Cyn held her decorated iPhone and peered at the phone screen to ensure the angle of her photo was perfect. She accessorized with a single ring on her dominant hand. Cyn’s long pointed red nails appeared to be freshly manicured. Cyn flaunted them in her pic by sliding her Popsocket between her fingers.

For her makeup, Cyn lengthened her lush eyelashes with mascara and dusted eyeshadow across her lids. Foundation, bronzer, and lipstick completed her application. Cyn decided to leave her dark wavy hair loose, allowing her locks to cascade down her side.

Cyn’s latest Instagram share proved to be a big hit with her 3.8 million followers. Within one hour of going live, her post earned more than 15,700 likes and over 100 comments. Her fans were happy to compliment and praise Cyn on her lovely figure and gorgeous features. A few people wrote that they also owned the shirt she is seen wearing in the picture or that they shared her love of oversized t-shirts.

“Too fine momma stay blessed,” wrote one fan.

“Yeah that one IS super cute,” expressed a second person. They trailed their comment with a thumbs up emoji.

“Oversized shirt don’t matter, it still looks good on you,” praised a third admirer, adding three heart eyes emoji to their remark.

A fourth person said, “I have that shirt Cyn we have to hang out.”

Dozens of Cyn’s fans decided to express themselves via emoji, using a mixture of hearts, flames, smiles, and more to convey their appreciation for her snap.

Earlier this month, Cyn shared a stunning pic of herself rocking a tight black mini dress that hugged her shapely curves.