NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Could Sign Mid-Level Exception With Celtics In 2020 Free Agency, Per ‘Fansided’

Since losing Al Horford last summer, the Boston Celtics have been active on the market, searching for a big man who could fill the hole he left on the defensive end of the floor. In the past months, the Celtics continue to be linked to several big men who are expected to be available on the trade and free agency market in the 2020 NBA offseason. One of the intriguing targets for the Celtics in the 2020 NBA free agency is All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins may have spent the past years dealing with multiple injuries but when he’s healthy, he would undeniably be a huge help to an NBA team like the Celtics who are in dire need of a frontcourt boost. With his current status, it is highly unlikely that Cousins will demand a max contract in the 2020 NBA free agency. According to Jason Reed of Fansided’s Lake Show Life, the Celtics could sign Cousins using the mid-level exception this summer.

“With little cap space, the Celtics should be jumping all over signing Cousins to a mid-level exception contract for a season with the potential of him being a true difference-maker. Barring any setbacks, he should be fully healthy for the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season and the potential of him as the team’s stretch five is intriguing, to say the least. If Cousins returned to 80 percent of what he was during his All-NBA seasons then it would undoubtedly give the Celtics the deepest roster in the Eastern Conference and the most dynamic.”

It would only be reasonable for Cousins to accept a mid-level exception contract in the 2020 NBA free agency. With his inability to return in the 2019-20 NBA season, Cousins has no choice but to get another “one-year prove-it deal.” Signing with the Celtics makes a lot of sense for Cousins, especially if they could assure him of a spot in the starting lineup and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor.

Aside from giving him the opportunity to win his first NBA championship title, joining the Celtics would allow Cousins to rebuild his value which would help him land a decent contract when he tests the free agency market once again in the summer of 2021.

After being waived after the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, Cousins said that he’s not closing his doors on the possibility of signing with the Los Angeles Lakers again. However, though the Lakers are also interested in bringing Cousins back, a previous report revealed that they are more likely to prioritize re-signing Dwight Howard in the 2020 NBA free agency. Once Cousins fails to negotiate a new contract with Purple and Gold, expect the Celtics to make a move.