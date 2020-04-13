Ashley Alexiss Stuns In A Cozy-Looking Bodysuit

Curvaceous bombshell Ashley Alexiss surprised her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a seasonal update that showcased her beauty. The ensemble that Ashley wore in the update was from Fashion Nova Curve, the plus-size label for online retailer Fashion Nova. Ashley made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself so her fans knew where to pick up their own cozy ensembles.

The picture was taken outdoors, and a few glimpses of Ashley’s surroundings were visible, including a large tree and a deck with white and wood railing around it. Ashley appeared to have taken the shot as a selfie, as the picture was taken from a close-up perspective and she seemed to have one arm extended towards the camera.

While Ashley often opts for outfits that showcase her cleavage or curves, the cozy-looking ensemble she wore was more about comfort than sex appeal. She rocked a hoodie made of a white textured material, which clung to her body and gave her fans a hint at the curves underneath without actually showing off her cleavage.

The hood of the garment had bear ears on it, giving Ashley a whimsical appearance. Her long blond locks flowed down her chest in voluminous curls, adding a hint of glamour to her otherwise casual ensemble.

Ashley had a minimal yet stunning beauty look that accentuated her naturally gorgeous features. Bold brows framed her piercing eyes, although she didn’t appear to have much eye makeup on. Her skin looked flawless, with just a hint of a flush to give her a natural glow, and she had a nude shade on her lips.

Ashley’s followers absolutely loved the sweet yet sexy snap, and the post racked up over 2,100 likes within just 23 minutes. Within the same time span, it also received 29 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Omg. I need that hoodie! What’s it called?” one fan questioned, loving the cozy look Ashley wore.

“That is… adorable,” another follower commented.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Happy Easter So Cute,” another fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji and a trio of heart emoji.

Ashley frequently shares snaps in which she showcases her voluptuous physique in pieces from Fashion Nova Curve. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a gorgeous snap taken in front of a plain white background. She showcased her hourglass physique in a plain yellow tank top and figure-hugging jeans. Her long blond locks were styled in a sleek look, and her makeup accentuated her natural beauty flawlessly.