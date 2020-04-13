Donald Trump Retweets User Who Wrote ‘Time To Fire Fauci’ After Top Doctor Criticizes Coronavirus Response

Donald Trump made what was seen as a rare rebuke of top White House coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, retweeting a user who called on him to “fire Fauci” after the expert’s criticism of the nation’s response to the virus.

On Sunday, Fauci appeared on CNN’s State of the Union to discuss the actions put in place to respond to the coronavirus, saying there was no doubt that lives could have been saved if the government acted quicker in trying to mitigate the spread of the virus. Though Fauci did not mention Trump by name, it was the president who took the brunt of criticism for failure to act sooner in instituting social distancing guidelines and for not properly preparing sufficient medical equipment and supplies.

“Obviously you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Fauci said, via Business Insider. “Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated.”

“As I’ve said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation. Often the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it’s not. But it is what it is. We are where we are right now.”

Later in the day, Trump responded to the apparent criticism by retweeting a user who called on him to fire Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the White House’s coronavirus task force. The Daily Beast noted that the retweet was Trump’s first public rebuke of Fauci, who at times has corrected and contradicted Trump’s misstatements about the nature of the virus and the federal government’s response and recommendations.

Trump appeared to insinuate that the criticism of a slow response was “fake news,” noting that he “banned China” before others had raised alarm. He then thanked the user for her tweet, which included the message calling for Fauci to be fired.

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Trump’s assertion that he moved quickly on banning travel from China has come under contention. A fact check from The Associated Press contested Trump’s previous statements that he acted early and at a time when “everyone was against” the restrictions he put in place. The report noted that public health experts were already calling for strict measures to stop the spread of the virus at the time Trump put the ban in place on January 31, and a number of airlines had already suspended flights to China prior to the action.