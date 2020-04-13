Christina Milian Shares Sizzling Post Showcasing Past Coachella Looks

While no celebrities will be sharing their 2020 Coachella looks until much later in the year, as the outdoor festival was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, singer and actress Christina Milian decided to thrill her 6 million Instagram followers with looks from previous years in her latest Instagram post.

In the first snap, Christina posed while leaning against a wooden table at bar height. Her long locks were pulled back in a sleek bun atop her head, and she had on layered necklaces that drew attention to her cleavage. On top, she rocked a simple and sexy black bralette with smiley faces on each cup. She paired the top with high-waisted trousers in a bold pattern. The pants had a loose fit that made for a chic street style vibe, and the skimpy top showcased her toned stomach.

In the third snap from her update, Christina shared a look that featured a pair of tiny pink high-waisted shorts with embellishments on the pockets. She paired the bottoms with what appeared to be an animal-print bikini top layered underneath a graphic tee with a plunging neckline. She finished off the ensemble with white sneakers, and had several necklaces layered on for a bohemian vibe.

In the fourth snap, Christina looked chic and sleek in an ensemble that featured a black-and-white printed sweater and a figure-hugging white pencil skirt. She added sneakers to give the look a more casual vibe, and her long locks were styled in braids.

Christina shared several other outfits from her Coachella visits, including an animal-print look with a loose fit and low v-neck neckline. The final ensemble she rocked was a bold look that consisted of a printed skirt, a bandeau-style top that showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and a neon green jacket that stretched all the way to her calves.

Christina’s followers absolutely loved the post documenting some of her previous Coachella looks, and the post racked up over 53,600 likes within just one hour, including a like from fellow singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon. It also racked up 194 comments within the same time span from her Christina’s fans.

“So pretty and always slaying!” one fan commented.

“You are such a beautiful woman Christina,” another follower added.

“Second to last slide. Thighs for days. When you were a little thick!” another fan said, loving Christina’s curves in one of the throwback shots.

Christina isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to her style. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared a series of snaps paired with the caption that said she was SO READY for No-Chella!” Christina rocked a pair of statement boots with smiley faces on them, faded gray jeans, and a neon yellow top in the sexy update.