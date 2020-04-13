Kara Del Toro Flaunts Booty In Thong & Tights

Kara Del Toro shared an eye-catching new photo series with her Instagram fans today and it was a peek into her FaceTime session with a photographer friend. There were two images in the set, and in the second one, the stunner showed off her booty in a black thong and a pair of sheer tights.

In the snap, Kara stood with her back angled towards the camera and held her dog in her arms. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera with her lips parted slightly in a coy manner and wore her hair down in a heavy side part. Her luxurious curls cascaded down her back and her blond highlights popped in the shot.

The model’s outfit included a small animal-print crop tank and dark tights with the Gucci logo throughout. Her booty was hard to miss.

Plus, Kara completed her look with a pair of aviator-style glasses.

Her friend could be seen in the corner snapping the photo with a big smile on her face. There was also a collage of images interposed on the photo that added a rustic vibe. This included pink flowers, a butterfly, and cut newspaper clippings.

In addition, in the first photo, Kara showed off her look from the front. She sat on the ground with her hands on her legs and her jewelry was prominent. She rocked what looked like earrings with the Christian cross and a matching necklace. This photo had a daisy border with butterfly and flower graphics throughout.

The update has received over 3,600 likes so far in the first 25 minutes since it went live. The bombshell’s many followers wasted no time in heading to the comments section to leave these messages.

“This is creative,” observed a social media user.

“So hot ouchhhh,” complimented a second admirer.

Others responded to the question in the caption.

“I wish my facetimes were like this,” wrote a third supporter.

“So beautiful!! My mom is pretty much the only one I FaceTime… antisocial,” revealed another fan.

Plus, the cutie shared another photo set yesterday that received over 45,200 likes. That time, Kara rocked a white t-shirt that she tied in the front to make it a crop top. It read “Honey” across her chest in all-caps, black lettering. She also sported a pair of lacy red lingerie bottoms and posed next to an open window. She wore her hair down in a middle part and left her curls cascading in front of her shoulders.