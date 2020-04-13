Niece Waidhofer Wears A Black Bunny Mask And Strappy Lingerie For Easter-Themed Look

Niece also made a joke about her grandfather preaching on Easter Sunday.

Niece Waidhofer tantalized her fans by dressing up in lingerie on Easter Sunday. The Texas model’s latest Instagram update was a holiday greeting that included a video of Niece’s bondage-inspired look, complete with a black leather bunny mask.

Niece was showing off her hourglass figure in a nude bodysuit that clung to her curves. The garment’s flesh-colored hue was almost a perfect match with the model’s pale skin, and this created the illusion that she was exposing a lot more of her bare body than she actually was.

The bodysuit had a low neckline and underwire cups that boosted Niece’s ample cleavage up. The bust area was trimmed in black, which made it look like the model was wearing a strappy bra that left little to the imagination.

The bottom half of the bodysuit was designed to look like a black garter belt and a pair of scanty black underwear with a dangerously low front. Niece’s faux garter belt had two silver chains attached to black straps hanging from it. The straps were clipped onto a pair of black thigh-high stockings.

Niece was also wearing a pair of black opera-length latex gloves and a black leather collar embellished with a silver antlered deer head. She completed her outfit with a black leather bunny mask that covered up the top half of her face.

Niece’s mask had large eye openings that made it possible to see her dark eyebrows, dramatic smokey eye makeup, and long black eyelashes. Her lips were a shimmery pale pink.

Niece was using her phone and a mirror to film a selfie video of her look. Her cute pet pooch could be seen in the background on her bed.

In the caption of her post, Niece joked that she missed her grandfather’s Easter sermon because she was too busy getting dressed up in her bunny mask and lingerie.

Since Niece’s Easter greeting was initially shared, it has racked up over 66,000 likes and 1,300 comments.

“I want to take a picture with this Easter bunny. Not the bullsh*t fluffy one,” read one response to her post.

“Who needs eternal salvation when you look hot???” another commenter wrote.

“Easter has suddenly become my favorite holiday of the year. Behold, the Easter Bunny cometh and the chosen shall see the glory. Instagram 4:12,” a third fan quipped.

This wasn’t the only Easter-themed Instagram post that Niece treated her fans to on Sunday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model was pictured wearing a different bunny costume in a photo that she uploaded earlier in the day. She was dressed up like Bulma from Dragon Ball.