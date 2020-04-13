Lindsey Pelas Dances In A Tiny Bikini Top In Funny Coronavirus Quarantine Video

Lindsey Pelas posted a new video to her Instagram page today and it was a promotional post for Bang Energy Drink. The clip was a funny look into the stunner’s daily routine during the coronavirus quarantine, and in the middle of her day, she enjoyed a “One Woman Rage.” During this part of the video, she rocked a tiny bikini top and busted out several dance moves.

Lindsey rocked a light pink bikini top that was arguably too small as a hint of her underboob was visible. She also wore a pair of tiny daisy dukes with a frayed hem and topped it off with a pair of dark sunglasses. The model wore her hair down in a middle part and was seen dancing in between her wall-mounted TV and glass-top coffee table.

At the beginning, the cutie shook her hips from side to side before she bent her knees and moved her hands around. Her cleavage was hard to miss along with her toned abs and slender legs. Lindsey then straightened up and tugged at her shorts before angling her body towards the camera. She lifted her hands by her chest and rolled them as she popped her booty, smiling widely and appearing to be having a good time.

The video has been watched over 39,600 times in the first hour since it was posted and many of her followers took the time to stop by the comments section with their messages.

“Best rave ever,” declared an admirer.

Many people commented on the part of the video when Lindsey had a “date” with a plant as she was seen having a conversation with it, and later slapped a leaf in a pretend “break-up.”

“Haha omg so cute. Tell the plant I said hey,” joked a second social media user.

“Can you and the plant work things out please. Y’all were too cute together,” wrote a third supporter.

“Lol love the creativity for the video. Make everyday the best you can,” noted another fan.

In addition, the model posted another video for Bang Energy Drink a week ago, that time sporting a revealing crocheted swimsuit. It was white with a criss-cross accent by her neck and a large cutout in the middle that left her cleavage bare. It also had a high leg cut. Lindsey posed outside and unzipped her long-sleeved black-and-pink sweater as she enjoyed the beach. Her hair was worn down in an off-center part as she promoted the “Miami Cola” flavor.